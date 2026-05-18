Estate Planning Attorney Amanda Plant Helps Launch Eris Law Group in Alexandria

"Amanda's depth of experience in estate planning was central to how we built Eris from the ground up," said Alice Ahearn, Founding Partner at Eris Law Group. Post this

Beyond plan creation, Plant guides trustees and beneficiaries through trust administration, helping families navigate the practical and emotional realities of carrying out a loved one's wishes.

"Estate planning is deeply personal, and no two families look the same," said Amanda Plant, Founding Partner at Eris Law Group. "Building Eris alongside attorneys who share a commitment to thoughtful, client-focused representation has been a meaningful step. My goal is to give clients clarity and confidence, whether they are putting together their first will or building a multi-generational plan that addresses estate tax exposure, business interests, and the long-term care of a family member with special needs."

Plant has been recognized by Washingtonian Top Lawyers, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, Northern Virginia Magazine Top Lawyers, and Virginia Lawyers Weekly Leaders in the Law. She earned her J.D. cum laude from American University, Washington College of Law and her B.A. magna cum laude from American University. She is admitted to practice in Virginia and the District of Columbia.

"Amanda's depth of experience in estate planning was central to how we built Eris from the ground up," said Alice Ahearn, Founding Partner at Eris Law Group. "She brings a calm, thoughtful presence to a practice area where clients are often making decisions during stressful seasons of life. Her ability to translate complex estate planning concepts into clear, actionable plans is one of the reasons clients across Virginia and the District of Columbia trust her with their families' futures."

Eris Law Group operates from its Alexandria office at 2461 Eisenhower Avenue and serves estate planning clients throughout the District of Columbia and Virginia.

To learn more about Amanda Plant or schedule a consultation, visit her profile at https://www.erislawgroup.com/amanda-plant or contact Eris Law Group at 703-424-9675.

About Eris Law Group

Eris Law Group, PLLC is a Virginia and Washington, D.C. law firm providing client-focused representation in family law, estate planning, appellate practice, and prenuptial agreements. Named for the Greek goddess of discord, the firm brings order to emotionally charged legal matters and reflects a commitment to equal partnership among its attorneys. Eris Law Group serves clients throughout Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia, including Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church, Fairfax, Prince William, and Loudoun. Learn more at https://www.erislawgroup.com/.

Media Contact

Amanda Plant, Eris Law Group, 1 7036728255, [email protected], erislawgroup.com

SOURCE Eris Law Group