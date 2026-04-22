Estate Planning Attorney Anthony J. Cetrangelo Joins Naples, FL Office of Galbraith Weatherbie Law

Galbraith Weatherbie Law welcomes Anthony J. Cetrangelo, J.D. LL.M. as a new partner in the Naples, FL office. He will practice in the areas of foundational estate planning, advanced gift and estate tax planning, and estate and trust administration.
NAPLES, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Galbraith Weatherbie Law is pleased to announce that Estate Planning Attorney Anthony J. Cetrangelo, J.D. LL.M., has joined the firm as a partner, effective April 1, 2026. He will be based in the firm's Naples office at 999 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Suite 410, Naples, FL 34108.
"We are honored to add Anthony to our team. He is well qualified to meet the daily challenges of providing elevated estate planning solutions for our clients," said Brad Galbraith, Managing Partner for Galbraith Weatherbie Law.
Galbraith continued, "He shares our firm's deep commitment to helping clients navigate the complexities of estate planning with confidence and peace of mind."
Prior to joining Galbraith Weatherbie Law, Anthony was a partner with Henderson, Franklin, Starnes and Holt, P.A., a Florida-based law firm.
He received his Juris Doctor from Ave Maria School of Law, a Bachelor of Science from Troy University, and earned his LL.M. in Taxation with a Certificate in Estate Planning from Georgetown University Law School. He was awarded the program's highest honors: Graduation with Distinction and placement on the Dean's List.
He has been named a "Top Lawyer" by Naples Illustrated every year since 2019, recognized as a "Rising Star" by Florida Super Lawyers (2021-2025), and included in Best Lawyers in America's "Ones to Watch" list (2021-2023).
Anthony will practice in the areas of foundational estate planning, advanced gift and estate tax planning, and estate and trust administration.
About Galbraith Weatherbie Law
Galbraith Weatherbie Law (GW Law) is a leading estate planning law firm with offices in Naples, Florida, and Indianapolis, Indiana. They help clients define their legacy through elevated estate planning solutions.
With such a large percentage of generational wealth being lost through fill-in-the-blank, document-based estate planning strategies, GW Law explores opportunities with clients through a more personal lens. Their attorneys have developed customized planning solutions for over $75 billion of client assets. They empower families by showing them what is possible and helping them successfully plan for today and protect for tomorrow. Learn more at www.GWTrust.Law.
Media Contact
Jennifer Galbraith, Galbraith Weatherbie Law, 1 2395602831, [email protected], https://www.gwtrust.law
SOURCE Galbraith Weatherbie Law
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