Estate Planning Attorney Anthony J. Cetrangelo Joins Naples, FL Office of Galbraith Weatherbie Law

He shares our firm's deep commitment to helping clients navigate the complexities of estate planning with confidence and peace of mind. Post this

Galbraith continued, "He shares our firm's deep commitment to helping clients navigate the complexities of estate planning with confidence and peace of mind."

Prior to joining Galbraith Weatherbie Law, Anthony was a partner with Henderson, Franklin, Starnes and Holt, P.A., a Florida-based law firm.

He received his Juris Doctor from Ave Maria School of Law, a Bachelor of Science from Troy University, and earned his LL.M. in Taxation with a Certificate in Estate Planning from Georgetown University Law School. He was awarded the program's highest honors: Graduation with Distinction and placement on the Dean's List.

He has been named a "Top Lawyer" by Naples Illustrated every year since 2019, recognized as a "Rising Star" by Florida Super Lawyers (2021-2025), and included in Best Lawyers in America's "Ones to Watch" list (2021-2023).

Anthony will practice in the areas of foundational estate planning, advanced gift and estate tax planning, and estate and trust administration.

About Galbraith Weatherbie Law

Galbraith Weatherbie Law (GW Law) is a leading estate planning law firm with offices in Naples, Florida, and Indianapolis, Indiana. They help clients define their legacy through elevated estate planning solutions.

With such a large percentage of generational wealth being lost through fill-in-the-blank, document-based estate planning strategies, GW Law explores opportunities with clients through a more personal lens. Their attorneys have developed customized planning solutions for over $75 billion of client assets. They empower families by showing them what is possible and helping them successfully plan for today and protect for tomorrow. Learn more at www.GWTrust.Law.

Media Contact

Jennifer Galbraith, Galbraith Weatherbie Law, 1 2395602831, [email protected], https://www.gwtrust.law

SOURCE Galbraith Weatherbie Law