Estate Planning Attorney Christopher Gero Prado Selected for FGCU 2026 Leadership Academy

Christopher Gero Prado, J.D., LL.M., Senior Associate Attorney with Galbraith Weatherbie Law, accepted into the 2026 Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) Leadership Academy.

NAPLES, Fla., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Galbraith Weatherbie Law is pleased to announce that Christopher Gero Prado, J.D., LL.M., Senior Associate Attorney with the firm, has been accepted into the 2026 Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) Leadership Academy.

The FGCU Leadership Academy is a highly selective program designed to build valuable relationships with fellow professionals, alumni, and university leaders.

Over the next 5 months, Chris will participate in intensive workshops focused on regional progress in education, healthcare, sustainability, media, and more.

"We are incredibly proud of Christopher Gero Prado's selection into the FGCU Leadership Academy," said Brad Galbraith, Managing Partner at Galbraith Weatherbie Law. "His dedication to excellence in estate planning is evident, and we are excited to see how this experience further enhances the value he provide to our clients and the community."

Christopher Gero Prado, J.D., LL.M. practices in the areas of foundational estate planning, advanced gift and estate tax planning, and estate and trust administration. Chris was recognized by Super Lawyers as a rising star in Estate Planning and Probate.

A Southwest Florida native, Mr. Gero Prado earned his bachelor's degree from Florida Gulf Coast University, where he received the Academic Service Award in recognition of his volunteer efforts. Thereafter, he earned his J.D., Summa Cum Laude, from Ave Maria School of Law, where he was nominated to serve as the Commencement Speaker for his graduating class.

While attending Ave Maria School of Law, Mr. Gero Prado participated in the school's Estate Planning Clinic, was President of the Moot Court Board, and was the recipient of a Pro Bono Service Award, the Dean's Professionalism award, and the St. Catherine of Alexandria Award for oral advocacy. After attending Ave Maria School of Law, he earned a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Taxation at the University of Florida.

About Galbraith Weatherbie Law

Galbraith Weatherbie Law (GW Law) is a leading estate planning law firm with offices in Naples, Florida, and Indianapolis, Indiana. They help clients define their legacy through elevated estate planning solutions.

With such a large percentage of generational wealth being lost through fill-in-the-blank, document-based estate planning strategies, GW Law explores opportunities with clients through a more personal lens. Their attorneys have developed customized planning solutions for over $75 billion of client assets. They empower families by showing them what is possible and helping them successfully plan for today and protect for tomorrow. Learn more at www.GWTrust.Law.

Media Contact

Jennifer Galbraith, Galbraith Weatherbie Law, 1 2395602831, [email protected], https://www.gwtrust.law

SOURCE Galbraith Weatherbie Law