Estate Planning Attorney Jonas B. Weatherbie, J.D., LL.M., Joins Naples, FL Office of Galbraith Law

As a result of the partnership between these two experienced attorneys, the law firm's new name is Galbraith Weatherbie Law (GW Law to their friends and clients).

A Dean's List student and Varsity Letter winner at the University of Kansas, Mr. Weatherbie also received a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Louisiana, his law degree from Southern University Law Center, and his Master of Laws in Taxation from the University of Alabama School of Law. Mr. Weatherbie's education and qualifications demonstrate his dedication to, and knowledge of these concentrated areas of practice.

About Galbraith Weatherbie Law

Galbraith Weatherbie Law (GW Law) is a leading estate planning law firm with offices in Naples, Florida and Indianapolis, Indiana. They help clients define their legacy through elevated estate planning solutions.

With such a large percentage of generational wealth being lost through fill-in-the blank, document-based estate planning strategies, GW Law explores opportunities with clients through a more personal lens. Their attorneys have developed customized planning solutions for over $60 billion of client assets. They empower families by showing them what is possible and helping them successfully plan for today and protect for tomorrow. Learn more at www.GWTrust.Law.

