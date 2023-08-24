Estate Planning Attorney Jonas B. Weatherbie, J.D., LL.M., Joins Naples, FL Office of Galbraith Law

Galbraith Law Renamed Galbraith Weatherbie Law with Addition of Jonas B. Weatherbie, J.D., LL.M., as Partner
NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Galbraith Law is pleased to announce that Estate Planning Attorney Jonas Weatherbie, Esq., has joined the firm as a partner, effective August 1, 2023. Prior to joining Galbraith Law, Mr. Weatherbie practiced with Wilson & Johnson, a Florida-based law firm, and has extensive experience with large investment firms and boutique law firms, concentrating in assisting clients in estate planning and wealth preservation. He will be based in the firm's Naples office at 999 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Suite 509 Naples, FL 34108.
"Jonas has immeasurable depth as a premier estate planning attorney and understands how to employ wealth preservation strategies to reach important goals for each client's legacy," said attorney Brad Galbraith. "We share a deep commitment to helping clients navigate the complexities of estate planning with confidence and peace of mind. As our professional relationship has grown, we have seen that together, we can provide even greater value and results for our clients."
As a result of the partnership between these two experienced attorneys, the law firm's new name is Galbraith Weatherbie Law (GW Law to their friends and clients).
A Dean's List student and Varsity Letter winner at the University of Kansas, Mr. Weatherbie also received a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Louisiana, his law degree from Southern University Law Center, and his Master of Laws in Taxation from the University of Alabama School of Law. Mr. Weatherbie's education and qualifications demonstrate his dedication to, and knowledge of these concentrated areas of practice.
About Galbraith Weatherbie Law
Galbraith Weatherbie Law (GW Law) is a leading estate planning law firm with offices in Naples, Florida and Indianapolis, Indiana. They help clients define their legacy through elevated estate planning solutions.
With such a large percentage of generational wealth being lost through fill-in-the blank, document-based estate planning strategies, GW Law explores opportunities with clients through a more personal lens. Their attorneys have developed customized planning solutions for over $60 billion of client assets. They empower families by showing them what is possible and helping them successfully plan for today and protect for tomorrow. Learn more at www.GWTrust.Law.
