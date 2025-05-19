Esteemed AAA Five and Four Diamond Designations Awarded to Impression Moxché by Secrets, Secrets Moxché Playa Del Carmen, and Restaurants Teodoro and Bisou

Impression Moxché by Secrets and Secrets Moxché Playa Del Carmen awarded AAA Five and Four Diamond recognition in addition to both restaurants Teodoro and Bisou.

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico , May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luxury, all-inclusive properties Impression Moxché by Secrets and Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen have received the coveted AAA Five Diamond designation. New this year in the dining category, Teodoro at Impression Moxché by Secrets has been awarded AAA Five Diamond status and Bisou at Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen has been awarded AAA Four Diamond status.

"We are honored to receive the acclaimed Five Diamond and Four Diamond designations from AAA, reflecting the commitment of our staff and management to provide exceptional hospitality" said General Manager, Abraham Franco. "The designations for our restaurants mark a milestone as they are the first within the Inclusive Collection to receive these recognitions, with Teodoro being one of the first restaurants in Mexico to garner Five Diamond status."

Impression Moxché by Secrets

Impression Moxché by Secrets has maintained the prestigious honor of AAA Five Diamond consecutively since 2023, representing less than 1% of the nearly 23,000 AAA diamond lodgings. Hotels with AAA Five Diamond honors are noted for world-class luxury and upscale amenities for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. With 24-hour concierge service, gourmet dining, pool and beach wait service, upscale amenities and expansive ocean views, guests can disconnect and relax in a breathtaking setting.

Additionally, Teodoro was honored as a AAA Five Diamond restaurant for the first time in 2025 and is one of the newest restaurants in Mexico to earn this distinction. Only 0.2% of the more than 30,000 restaurants evaluated by AAA in the world are awarded this impressive accolade. Offering a fine dining experience with a Mexican twist in an open-kitchen concept, Teodoro features a seven-course tasting journey that changes nightly where flavor, presentation, pacing, flavor harmonies, and impeccable service are all equally essential. Ingredients are sourced from the Peninsular region in Mexico, and combine global cuisine with local cuisine through ingredients, techniques, or the reimagining of recipes.

Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen

Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen has maintained their AAA Four Diamond status, an honor they have held since 2022. The AAA Four Diamond distinction honors upscale style and amenities with the right touch of service. With diverse culinary offerings, a full-service spa with rejuvenating treatments and wellness experiences, water sports such as snorkeling, kayaking and paddleboarding, a speakeasy bar, cigar lounge, and upscale amenities, adults can relax and reconnect in paradise.

New this year, Bisou, the elegant French restaurant, received the AAA Four Diamond designation, an achievement held by less than 2.5% of restaurants evaluated by AAA. With an upscale atmosphere, guests can dine with authentic cuisine led by chefs, all at no extra cost.

To earn the distinctive AAA Five and Four Diamond designation, hotels and restaurants must pass a rigorous evaluation that include unannounced, in-person inspections, and anonymous overnight stays for hotels, and a review by a panel of experts as a final step to ensure credibility. AAA Diamond Program hotels and restaurants are re-evaluated annually to ensure they provide the best experience for travelers and diners.

For nearly 90 years, AAA's professional inspectors have conducted in-person property evaluations. AAA is the only entity using comprehensive, on-site professional hotel and restaurant evaluations guided by member priorities. AAA's inventory includes more than 28,000 Diamond (Five, Four, Three, and Approved) hotels and restaurants across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Caribbean. To browse AAA Diamond hotels and restaurants, visit AAA Trip Canvas. For more information on AAA Diamonds, visit AAA Newsroom/Diamonds.

Media Contact – C&R

[email protected]

ABOUT IMPRESSION MOXCHÉ BY SECRETS

Impression Moxché by Secrets is an ultra-luxury, all-inclusive adults-only resort set along a palm-fringed beach, offering breathtaking ocean views and an elevated level of personalized service. With 198 expansive suites—each starting at nearly 1,000 square feet—the resort features standout accommodations like two-story penthouse oceanfront suites ideal for couples or multigenerational adult travelers. Guests enjoy Endless Privileges, including 24-hour concierge and dedicated butler service, gourmet cuisine crafted by master chefs, top-shelf spirits and personalized amenities such as a Secrets Box for discreet room service delivery and a twice-daily refreshed mini-bar. Culinary experiences feature a seven-course rotating tasting menu at Teodoro—a AAA Five Diamond restaurant—offered as a complimentary benefit for guests staying five or more nights at Impression Moxché by Secrets; and Californian-Mexican fusion cuisine at the open-air Cielo Impression Rooftop. With multiple pools—including two rooftop pools, a beachfront pool and an ocean view infinity pool—Impression Moxché by Secrets delivers an intimate, indulgent escape tailored for discerning adults seeking refined luxury in a stunning coastal setting. For more information, learn more here and on @impressionmoxche.

ABOUT SECRETS MOXCHÉ PLAYA DEL CARMEN

Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen is an adults-only, all-inclusive resort located along the pristine shores of Mexico's Riviera Maya, featuring 485 elegantly designed suites with modern, earthy décor, expansive terraces and upscale amenities—including oceanfront, swim-up, and upgraded suites with private plunge pools and direct beach access. Guests can enjoy a variety of gourmet dining options featuring global cuisines, handcrafted cocktails and 24-hour room service. With a full-service spa and water sports such as kayaking and paddleboarding, the resort offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. Evenings come to life with access to live entertainment, themed events, beach parties, live performances in an impressive theater and a speakeasy bar. For more information, learn more here and on @secretsmoxche.

ABOUT IMPRESSION BY SECRETS

Impression by Secrets resorts are adult-only havens defining the standard for ultra-luxe, all-inclusive retreats. Each boutique resort offers all-suite accommodations thoughtfully designed to showcase the natural wonder, intimate allure, and rich culture of their locale. Harnessing the power of high-touch service and personalization, guests enjoy dedicated butlers and Endless Privileges® inclusions. From elevated amenities and custom itineraries to artisanal cuisine crafted by master chefs, guests indulge in carefully curated moments ensuring an exclusive and distinctive experience.

For more information on Impression by Secrets, visit ImpressionbySecrets.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #ImpressionbySecrets.

ABOUT SECRETS RESORTS & SPAS

Secrets® Resorts & Spas offer a luxury, all-inclusive experience for adults looking to indulge in an extra measure of romance. Elegantly appointed suites, pristine pools, and beachfront settings provide the ultimate backdrop for unparalleled pampering and romantic rendezvous. With Unlimited-Luxury® inclusions, guests enjoy diverse gourmet à la carte dining, premium spirits, 24-hour room service, daily activities, and nightly entertainment.

For more information, visit SecretsResorts.com. Follow @secretsresorts on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Media Contact

Media Contact, Impression Moxche by Secrets and Secrets Moxche Playa del Carmen, 1 401.330.7431, [email protected], https://www.hyattinclusivecollection.com/en/resorts-hotels/impression-by-secrets/mexico/moxche/

SOURCE Impression Moxche by Secrets and Secrets Moxche Playa del Carmen