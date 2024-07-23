Esteemed Biotech and Biopharma Executive Eric Fink Named President and Managing Partner at Slone Partners

"Eric joins our leadership team at a pivotal time in our evolution as we expand our line of recruiting and advisory services and integrate AI into our operational infrastructure to enrich the client and candidate experience," said Leslie Loveless. Post this

As President, Fink will oversee Slone Partners' marketing, finance, human resources, consulting services, and strategic growth areas, including fractional talent placements. He will work alongside Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner Leslie Loveless and Founder and Chairman Adam Slone to scale the company through new business models and initiatives. Additionally, Fink will collaborate closely with Chief Operating Officer (COO) Alicia Montgomery to enhance the company's business practices and systems to ensure the most effective, quality-oriented, and efficient client experience.

"Eric Fink is an extremely accomplished industry leader with deep expertise in almost all facets of business operations and growth strategies," said Loveless. "He joins our leadership team at a pivotal time in our evolution as we expand our line of recruiting and advisory services and integrate AI into our operational infrastructure to enrich the client and candidate experience."

"I am excited to join the incredible team at Slone Partners. It is clear that we are aligned on a dynamic vision for building upon the company's remarkable success to date, and I am eager to explore new growth opportunities and enhance our business model efficiencies," said Fink. "Fractional talent and AI are two key areas where we can significantly enhance our offerings and operations to better serve our client partners in the near term."

Prior to joining Slone Partners, Fink served as COO of ABio-X Holdings, a private Boston-based investment and incubation company, where he built and scaled the G&A and operating functions of the company and its portfolio companies. Before that, Fink served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Silence Therapeutics; Chief Human Resources Officer at Freeline Therapeutics; Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at Global Blood Therapeutics; and in a variety of leadership roles ending as Vice President, Human Resources at Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Fink earned his B.S. in Biology from Pennsylvania State University and his M.S. in Organizational Leadership from Mercyhurst College.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Founded in 2000, Slone Partners is a premier executive search firm that delivers visionary leaders who build amazing life sciences and healthcare organizations. With a nationwide presence in the most active industry hubs, we specialize in discovering and placing world-class Board, C-Suite leadership, and upper management talent with experience, conviction, and cultural competence in emerging and well-established companies. Our portfolio of executive search and advisory services includes customized cultural solutions through strategic planning, education, training, and coaching. Slone Partners proudly holds the designation as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise™ by the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and has earned recognition as a Top Executive Search Firm and a Top 20 Diversity and Inclusion Services firm by Manage HR. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit https://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

