Esteemed Los Angeles Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Farzin Kerendian Honored as a Top Patient Rated Doctor for 2024 by Find Local Doctors

Renowned for his exceptional skill and commitment to patient satisfaction, Dr. Kerendian continues to shine as a leading figure in the field of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, garnering praise for his ability to enhance natural beauty while preserving a youthful aesthetic.
LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Farzin Kerendian, a board-certified cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon, has once again been recognized with the esteemed accolade of a Top Patient Rated Doctor for the year 2024 by Find Local Doctors. Operating out of his cutting-edge clinic, Desired Beauty, Dr. Kerendian employs state-of-the-art technology and unparalleled artistry to deliver transformative results tailored to each individual's desires. This prestigious recognition from Find Local Doctors underscores Dr. Kerendian's consistent receipt of five-star ratings and glowing patient testimonials, solidifying his status as a trusted expert in the field. Find Local Doctors, a user-friendly online directory, connects consumers with skilled physicians renowned for their expertise, making it easier for individuals to access top-tier healthcare professionals in their area.
Central to the success of Desired Beauty is Dr. Kerendian's unwavering dedication to exceptional patient care and satisfaction. His collaborative approach ensures that patients are empowered and well-informed, guiding them towards achieving their aesthetic goals with confidence. The comprehensive range of procedures offered at Desired Beauty includes body contouring, lip enhancements, scar revision, male plastic surgery, cosmetic facial procedures, ear surgery, blepharoplasty, breast augmentation, injectables/fillers, liposuction, and various non-surgical treatments. Dr. Farzin Kerendian's unmatched reputation in both cosmetic and general surgery is a testament to his commitment to patient well-being, coupled with his precision and expertise in the realm of beauty enhancement.
"It is truly an honor to receive this recognition from Find Local Doctors. My mission has always been to empower my patients and help them achieve their beauty aspirations," states Dr. Farzin Kerendian.
About Dr. Farzin Kerendian:
Located in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and with a strategic presence in Bakersfield, CA, Dr. Farzin Kerendian and his dedicated team at Desired Beauty are driven by the individualized needs and desires of their patients. Dr. Kerendian completed his surgical training at the prestigious Weill Cornell Medicine - Cornell University hospital system in NYC, where he distinguished himself as a leader in the field, earning the position of chief resident. Further enhancing his credentials, Dr. Kerendian pursued a fellowship in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery under the guidance of renowned mentors. He remains actively involved in academia, sharing innovative surgical techniques with emerging surgeons and contributing to the global cosmetic community through publications in the International Journal of Cosmetic Surgery. To schedule a consultation at Desired Beauty's Beverly Hills / Los Angeles location, please call (310) 274-4900, or reach the Bakersfield clinic at (661) 327-4400. For more information, visit http://www.desiredbeauty.com.
SOURCE Desired Beauty
