Esteemed Los Angeles Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Farzin Kerendian Honored as a Top Patient Rated Doctor for 2024 by Find Local Doctors

"It is truly an honor to receive this recognition from Find Local Doctors. My mission has always been to empower my patients and help them achieve their beauty aspirations," states Dr. Farzin Kerendian.

About Dr. Farzin Kerendian:

Located in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and with a strategic presence in Bakersfield, CA, Dr. Farzin Kerendian and his dedicated team at Desired Beauty are driven by the individualized needs and desires of their patients. Dr. Kerendian completed his surgical training at the prestigious Weill Cornell Medicine - Cornell University hospital system in NYC, where he distinguished himself as a leader in the field, earning the position of chief resident. Further enhancing his credentials, Dr. Kerendian pursued a fellowship in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery under the guidance of renowned mentors. He remains actively involved in academia, sharing innovative surgical techniques with emerging surgeons and contributing to the global cosmetic community through publications in the International Journal of Cosmetic Surgery. To schedule a consultation at Desired Beauty's Beverly Hills / Los Angeles location, please call (310) 274-4900, or reach the Bakersfield clinic at (661) 327-4400. For more information, visit http://www.desiredbeauty.com.

SOURCE Desired Beauty