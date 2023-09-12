Esteemed Ophthalmologist, Dr. Nicole J. Topilow, Joins OCLI Vision's Expert Team

"I couldn't be more excited to join OCLI Vision and support its mission to provide exceptional eye care to our community. My clinical focus is ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgery." Tweet this

Dr. Topilow's academic journey reflects her pursuit of excellence. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree with summa cum laude honors from Barnard College at Columbia University, majoring in Biological Sciences. Her outstanding academic performance continued as she received her Doctor of Medicine degree from New York University School of Medicine, where she was awarded the prestigious Silverstein Scholarship based on her merits.

Continuing her training, Dr. Topilow completed an internal medicine internship at Mount Sinai West / St. Luke's Hospital in New York, followed by ophthalmology residency training at the renowned Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, ranked as the #1 eye institute in Miami, Florida. Driven by her passion for ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgery, she further honed her skills and knowledge through a rigorous 2-year ASOPRS-accredited fellowship at the prestigious University of California San Diego, Shiley Eye Institute.

Dr. Topilow's dedication to advancing the field of ophthalmology is evident in her numerous contributions to research and academic literature. She has presented her research at national meetings and has authored textbook chapters and several peer-reviewed publications, solidifying her position as a respected authority in her field.

As a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and a board-certified ophthalmologist, Dr. Topilow exemplifies OCLI Vision's commitment to providing patients with the highest level of care and expertise.

Patients seeking exceptional oculoplastic care can schedule appointments with Dr. Topilow starting September 18th, 2023.

About OCLI Vision

Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (http://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. OCLI Vision is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists in each major sub-specialty of eye care who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, refractive surgery, and neuro-ophthalmology.

