Esteemed Ophthalmologist, Dr. Nicole J. Topilow, Joins OCLI Vision's Expert Team

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OCLI Vision is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Nicole J. Topilow, MD, to their distinguished team of eye care specialists. Dr. Topilow is a highly skilled ophthalmologist with a specialization in ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgery. Her expertise and dedication to patient care make her a valuable asset to OCLI Vision, and she is set to commence her practice on September 18th, 2023.
Dr. Nicole J. Topilow will be offering her services at multiple OCLI Vision locations, including Bushwick, Garden City – Stewart, Huntington Park Ave, Lake Success, Lenox Hill, Manhasset, Mineola, Richmond Hill, Tribeca, and Valley Stream.
"I couldn't be more excited to join OCLI Vision and support its mission to provide exceptional eye care to our community. My clinical focus is ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgery, which includes adult and pediatric eyelid, brow, nasolacrimal and orbital surgeries, thyroid eye disease management, and cosmetic periocular surgery."
Dr. Topilow's academic journey reflects her pursuit of excellence. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree with summa cum laude honors from Barnard College at Columbia University, majoring in Biological Sciences. Her outstanding academic performance continued as she received her Doctor of Medicine degree from New York University School of Medicine, where she was awarded the prestigious Silverstein Scholarship based on her merits.
Continuing her training, Dr. Topilow completed an internal medicine internship at Mount Sinai West / St. Luke's Hospital in New York, followed by ophthalmology residency training at the renowned Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, ranked as the #1 eye institute in Miami, Florida. Driven by her passion for ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgery, she further honed her skills and knowledge through a rigorous 2-year ASOPRS-accredited fellowship at the prestigious University of California San Diego, Shiley Eye Institute.
Dr. Topilow's dedication to advancing the field of ophthalmology is evident in her numerous contributions to research and academic literature. She has presented her research at national meetings and has authored textbook chapters and several peer-reviewed publications, solidifying her position as a respected authority in her field.
As a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and a board-certified ophthalmologist, Dr. Topilow exemplifies OCLI Vision's commitment to providing patients with the highest level of care and expertise.
Patients seeking exceptional oculoplastic care can schedule appointments with Dr. Topilow starting September 18th, 2023.
About OCLI Vision
Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (http://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. OCLI Vision is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists in each major sub-specialty of eye care who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, refractive surgery, and neuro-ophthalmology.
