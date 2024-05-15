Esteemed Utah Oculofacial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Kian Eftekhari was Recently Welcomed as a Distinguished Guest Speaker at the University of Minnesota

"Being a part of the University of Minnesota's Optometry Review Course was an enriching experience," said Dr. Eftekhari. "It was a fantastic opportunity to share knowledge and discuss evolving practices in oculofacial plastic surgery with fellow eye care professionals." Post this

Invited by University of Minnesota faculty members Dr. Ali Mokhtarzadeh and Dr. Collin McClelland, Dr. Eftekhari's involvement also included a session for the ophthalmology surgeon residency program, highlighting his role as a thought leader in the surgical community.

Dr. Eftekhari's visit to the University of Minnesota is one of many instances where he has been recognized for his contributions to the field. Recently, he served as the Education Program Chair at the Utah Ophthalmology Society Annual Conference, further demonstrating his leadership and dedication to advancing medical education.

Dr. Eftekhari, a board-certified oculofacial plastic surgeon, specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the eyelids. He is an alumnus of Stanford University and the University of Pennsylvania, and he has been honored with numerous awards, including the Outstanding Contribution Award by the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in 2020.

