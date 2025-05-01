Estella Hartner Joins Leadership Team Serving the Maryland, DC, and Virginia Markets

"Estella's core belief of building strong teams and supporting their talents to serve clients is consistent with the FirstService Core Values," said Jack Boselli, senior vice president, client accounting, FirstService. "I look forward to the positive impact she will have on client service delivery." Post this

"I am thrilled to join the FirstService team and for the opportunity to lead initiatives that will further enhance the financial services we offer our associations," said Hartner. "I look forward to supporting my team and helping contribute to the success of FirstService's client relationships."

In her role, she will oversee the financial reporting team and ensure the timely and accurate delivery of financial statements to clients. She will also lead initiatives that enhance operational efficiency and collaborate with leadership to drive retention and growth. Estella will report to Jack Boselli.

"Estella's core belief of building strong teams and supporting their talents to serve clients is consistent with the FirstService Core Values," said Jack Boselli, senior vice president, client accounting, FirstService. "I look forward to the positive impact she will have on client service delivery."

~http://www.fsresidential.com~

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Ilene Jablonski, FirstService Residential, 732-963-0413, [email protected], https://www.fsresidential.com/virginia/

SOURCE FirstService Residential