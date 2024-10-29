Estes Express Lines improves pickup and delivery efficiency with RouteMax

Estes Express Lines enhances pickup and delivery efficiency by implementing Optym's RouteMax, streamlining operations and reducing returns across their extensive terminal network.

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optym, the leader in transportation network optimization, announced today improvements to North America's largest privately owned freight carrier Estes Express Lines pickup and delivery operations as they roll out RouteMax inbound planning.

Part of an expanded partnership between Optym and Estes, RouteMax provides Estes inbound planners with a simple, efficient, and easy-to-use solution for coordinating and managing inbound freight. With shipment data, equipment, and customer/location preferences, like delivery windows, etc., RouteMax generates optimized routes and sequences for thousands of shipments in minutes without missing any customer commitments.

"Estes has already seen impressive results with RouteMax's inbound planning," Estes VP of Process Engineering & Continuous Improvement Howard Cochran said. "Throughout the roll out, Optym has been engaged, quickly adding new features and functionality to help our planners save precious planning time, while reducing our mileage and routes. And because of the intelligent optimization features in RouteMax, we have even seen returns decline."

With 85 of 222 terminals live with RouteMax, Estes has already decreased planning time, routes, miles, and returns. Further efficiencies will be gained as more terminals roll out the new system, which will be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

"While the product may be RouteMax by Optym, we prefer to think of it as RouteMax for Estes by Optym," Optym Director of Routing Solutions Rambabu Yadlapalli said. "As we work with our customers, we strive to understand their needs and unique operating models. Estes has been a great partner to Optym, helping us add new features and enhancements that have made the product more robust. We look forward to expanding our work together."

Inbound planning represents as one piece of RouteMax's end-to-end pickup and delivery optimization capabilities with additional modules, including dispatch and a driver mobile app. RouteMax represents the third Optym less-than-truckload (LTL) solution to be implemented by Estes, following the implementations of HaulPlan and DriverPlan. LiveHaul and DockAi will be implemented in the near future.

