Estes Forwarding Worldwide Announces Plan to Acquire Superior Brokerage Services, Expanding Capabilities in International - Domestic - Warehousing

"SBS has built a tremendous reputation in our industry," said Scott Fisher, CEO of EFW. "We complement each other's business very well with very little overlap, and together, we'll prove to be more agile in servicing our customers, both internationally and domestically."

Added Paul Goff, founder and president of SBS: "We are thrilled to join the Estes family and bring our expertise to EFW. While we have similar philosophies, our companies have succeeded in different areas. Combining our strengths will enable us to better serve customers across the globe."

Goff will stay on with EFW as Executive Vice President, and Fisher will continue to lead the combined companies. The acquisition is expected to close at the end of October and increases EFW from 750 employees to more than 1,100, with hiring ongoing over the next few months.

"There's a lot to celebrate this year, and looking back on our 20-year history, it's remarkable to be within striking distance of the $1 billion mark," Fisher said. "Joining with SBS to bolster our global services is a monumental achievement, and we are extremely appreciative of our team's dedication and hard work throughout our entire 20-year journey."

"We also are proud of the E in EFW and would not be where we are today without Estes' unwavering support and reputation," Fisher said. "We look forward to utilizing the expanded SBS network and capability to deliver more value to the Estes enterprise and leveraging the base of over 20,000 active customers."

About Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW)

Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW) is a leading provider of logistics and freight forwarding solutions, offering a full range of services including domestic air and ground transportation, truckload brokerage, international air and ocean, customs brokerage, warehousing and trade show services.

A subsidiary of Estes, the largest privately held transportation company in North America, and located in Richmond, Virginia, EFW is uniquely backed by an extensive network of assets, providing EFW clients with a hybrid transportation solution. EFW has received multiple industry awards, including Specialty Carrier of the Year and E-Commerce Delivery Carrier of the Year. EFW also has been recognized by Global Trade Americas as a leading 3PL to watch.

About Superior Brokerage Services (SBS)

SBS is one of the only single-source, asset-based supply chain solutions in the industry. The company handles every step of international freight including import/export freight forwarding, U.S. customs brokerage, domestic transportation, third-party warehousing and distribution.

Privately owned and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SBS has been in business for over 25 years, providing end-to-end, complex, supply chain solutions to some of the most successful brands in the world, across a range of industries.

