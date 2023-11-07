Estes Forwarding Worldwide Successfully Completes Acquisition of Superior Brokerage Services, Strengthening Global Capabilities

"SBS is a company with an outstanding reputation. Working together to combine forces has been seamless and the cultural fit between our companies is evident. Together, we are poised to offer even more agile services to our customers globally." - Scott Fisher, CEO of EFW Post this

Scott Fisher, CEO of EFW, remarked, "SBS is a company with an outstanding reputation. Working together to combine forces has been seamless and the cultural fit between our companies is evident. Together, we are poised to offer even more agile services to our customers globally."

Paul Goff, founder and president of SBS, who will now serve as Executive Vice President at EFW, added, "Joining the EFW family has been a significant milestone for us. Our combined strengths position us to serve our global customers even more effectively."

With the acquisition now finalized, EFW's workforce has grown from 750 to over 1,100 employees. Initiatives will take place over the next several months to bring people, processes, and technology together. Fisher expressed his optimism, stating, "This year has been monumental for us. As we reflect on our 20-year journey, nearing the $1 billion mark is a testament to our team's dedication. Our collaboration with SBS is a significant milestone in our global expansion."

Fisher also emphasized the invaluable support from Estes, saying, "The 'E' in EFW stands for Estes, and their unwavering support has been instrumental in our growth. With the expanded network from SBS, we are excited to deliver even more value to the Estes enterprise and the base of over 20,000 active customers."

About Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW)

Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW) is a leading provider of logistics and freight forwarding solutions, offering a comprehensive range of services. Located in Richmond, Virginia, and a subsidiary of Estes, North America's largest privately held transportation company, EFW offers a hybrid transportation solution backed by an extensive network of assets. Recognized by multiple industry awards, EFW continues to set benchmarks in the logistics sector.

About Superior Brokerage Services (SBS)

SBS stands out as a unique single-source, asset-based supply chain solution in the industry. With over 25 years in business, the Minneapolis-based company offers comprehensive supply chain solutions to some of the world's most successful brands across various industries.

