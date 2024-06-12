Esther Mollica of The Queen of Gay Street to Sign Books at Lady Gaga's Family's Restaurant in Special Pride Month Charity Event

Esther Mollica, Author of The Queen of Gay Street has been added as a special guest to Joanne Trattoria's pride edition of their weekly Drag Me To Joanne's weekly dinner show on Wednesday, June 26th. The eatery is famously owned by Lady Gaga's parents, Joe and Cynthia Germanotta.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esther Mollica, Author of The Queen of Gay Street has been added as a special guest to Joanne Trattoria's pride edition of their weekly Drag Me To Joanne's weekly dinner show on Wednesday, June 26th. The eatery is famously owned by Lady Gaga's parents, Joe and Cynthia Germanotta.