Esther Mollica of The Queen of Gay Street to Sign Books at Lady Gaga's Family's Restaurant in Special Pride Month Charity Event

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esther Mollica, Author of The Queen of Gay Street has been added as a special guest to Joanne Trattoria's pride edition of their weekly Drag Me To Joanne's weekly dinner show on Wednesday, June 26th. The eatery is famously owned by Lady Gaga's parents, Joe and Cynthia Germanotta.
The Queen of Gay Street, a memoir written by New York's first sex and dating blogger specifically for a lesbian audience in the early aughts, quickly gained traction after favorable reviews by industry trade publications. The book signing comes two days after Esther Mollica receives her award as the winner of the LGBT Nonfiction category at the 2024 Independent Press Awards, an international competition. Previously, The Queen of Gay Street was named as one of the top 100 Books of 2023 by Kirkus Reviews, as well as receiving a 9.75/10 and placing as a quarterfinalist in Publishers Weekly's Booklife awards.
In addition to the book signing and dinner show, the venue will host a special live auction with all of the proceeds going to the Born This Way Foundation, which empowers and inspires youth to build a better world that supports their mental wellness through research, programs and strategic partnerships. 100% of all sales of The Queen of Gay Street during the event will be donated and matched to Born This Way.
Live auction prizes include:
- 2 sets of tickets (2 each) to Lady Gaga's Residency
- A $1,000 Saks Fifth Avenue Gift Card
- Dinner with Joe Germanotta
- A Joanne's gift basket (includes a gift card, wine, cookbook and stemless glass)
Reservations are available via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at (212) 721-0068.
