Esther R. Donald Recognized as Master Credentialed Collaborative Professional

Donald is the third partner at Goranson Bain Ausley to earn this distinction. Of the 30 professionals statewide who have achieved Master Credential status, Goranson Bain Ausley lawyers represent 10 percent, the highest concentration of Master Credentialed collaborative professionals at any firm in Texas—further reinforcing the firm's longstanding commitment to advancing collaborative law statewide.

"Earning this designation is meaningful because it reflects a deep commitment to collaborative practice," said Donald. "Collaborative divorce creates space for creativity, problem-solving, and customized outcomes. My goal is always to help families reach durable, mutually acceptable resolutions in an atmosphere of respect and trust."

Collaborative divorce allows families to resolve divorce and family law matters confidentially and constructively through interest-based negotiation rather than litigation.

Collaborative Divorce Texas is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing collaborative practice through education, training, and resources for professionals across the state. For more information, visit www.collaborativedivorcetexas.com.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is a Texas-based family law firm focused exclusively on divorce, child custody, and family law appeals. Recognized by Best Lawyers® as a "Best Law Firm," the firm has also been ranked #1 in Austin/San Antonio and Dallas/Fort Worth by Texas Lawyer for three consecutive years.

With more than 30 Board Certified family law attorneys, including attorneys also Board Certified in Civil Appellate Law, Goranson Bain Ausley is nationally recognized for excellence in Family Law, Collaborative Law, Family Law Mediation, and Family Law Appeals. The firm serves professionals, business owners, and families across Texas, with offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Granbury, and Midland.

Known for respectful, constructive problem-solving, Goranson Bain Ausley offers a full range of dispute resolution options, negotiation, litigation, collaborative law, mediation, arbitration, and appeals, helping clients protect their children, preserve assets, and move forward with confidence.

Media Contact

