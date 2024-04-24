Esthetic Medspa Portland Offers Aesthetic Services in State-of-the-Art Downtown Facility

We know the confidence that can come with a great facial treatment, which is why we offer a variety of treatments to meet our clients' needs. Post this

Patients can expect expert treatment by our board-certified Nurse Practitioner, Rachel, who comes with immense experience and advanced certifications in aesthetic medicine. Driven by a passion for aesthetics, Rachel underwent training and obtained certifications in various cosmetic injectables and advanced aesthetic treatments. She studied advanced full-face rejuvenation techniques from CAM Aesthetics and the prestigious California Anatomy Dissection Series. Rachel's ultimate goal is to help her clients look and feel their absolute best. To achieve this, she is committed to staying up-to-date with the newest methods and trends in aesthetic practice.

Tiffany, the skilled aesthetician at Esthetic Medspa, brings a dream-realized passion for beauty to her role. A proud alumna of South Maine Community College with an Associate in Arts, Tiffany honed her skills at the Spa Tech Institute in Westbrook, Maine, staying ahead of industry trends. Continually seeking knowledge, she translates her expertise into exceptional services, creating an experience beyond mere treatments. Specializing in lashes, waxing, facials, chemical peels, and microdermabrasions, Tiffany is a seasoned expert proudly NovaLash certified. Clients appreciate her warm demeanor, trusting atmosphere, and personalized journey towards rejuvenation.

"We know the confidence that can come with a great facial treatment, which is why we offer a variety of treatments to meet our clients' needs. Whether they want to reduce the visible signs of aging or rejuvenate their complexion with a radiant glow, we can help them achieve that goal through our comprehensive services," says Dr. Lawlor.

Clients can enjoy a variety of beneficial treatments at Esthetic Medspa Portland, including:

Injectables (Botox, Dysport, Jeuveau)

Facial fillers

Sculptra

PDO threads

PRP

Facial treatments

DiamondGlow

Microneedling

About Esthetic Medspa Portland

Esthetic Medspa Portland offers a comprehensive range of aesthetic services at its state-of-the-art location on 15 Middle Street, Suite A2, Portland, ME 04101. Visit the website at https://www.portlandesthetic.com or call (207) 618-5792 to schedule an appointment.

SOURCE Esthetic Medspa Portland