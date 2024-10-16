Estonia Opens Business Hub in Washington D.C. And Hosts Defense Industry Delegation at AUSA Conference

"Estonia and the U.S. have a longstanding relationship built on shared values such as innovation, digital advancement, and economic freedom," said Ambassador Kristjan Prikk. Post this

The Estonian defense sector's visit to the US, led by the Estonian Defence Industry Association, is among several initiatives aimed to provide Estonian companies with the resources to establish connections with U.S. partners, build valuable relationships, and seize opportunities in one of the world's most vibrant economies. Estonian defense companies develop advanced technology-based solutions and innovative systems to address national and international security challenges. The country's defense sector includes, but is not limited to, companies operating in Cyber Defense, Robotics, Autonomous Systems, Sensors, Communication Technologies, Surveillance, Electronics, Equipment, and Vehicle Maintenance.

Estonia is known as the "Unicorn Nation," boasting the highest number of unicorn companies per capita in the world. Estonia is also hailed by many as the world's most advanced digital society. In Estonia, 99% of public services are online. For new businesses, it takes 15 minutes to establish a company and three minutes to file taxes. This digitally advanced ecosystem has resulted in accelerated innovation and growth for Estonian companies, supporting export of products and services to over 120 countries worldwide.

Trade Estonia is part of Enterprise Estonia. As a state organization, Trade Estonia helps Estonian companies to establish themselves in international markets. With a focus on future technologies and pioneering projects, Trade Estonia provides Estonian companies with access to market analysis and marketing strategies and creates the conditions for them to operate successfully on a global scale. Trade Estonia not only promotes the development of new business areas and the establishment of strategic partnerships, but also facilitates access to international networks, thus contributing to the global competitiveness of Estonian companies.

