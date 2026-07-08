Estrigenix Therapeutics Secures Exclusive License Agreement for Novel Menopause Therapeutics Platform

"Women have waited long enough for better menopausal care, and Estrigenix was built to answer that call," said Victoria Zellmer, Ph.D., CEO of Estrigenix Therapeutics. Post this

Estrigenix was founded through a scientific collaboration among Dr. Karyn Frick, Distinguished Professor and Associate Department Chair of Psychological & Brain Sciences at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and Chief Scientific Officer of Estrigenix; Dr. Bill Donaldson, Professor Emeritus at Marquette University and President and Senior Vice President of Chemistry at Estrigenix; and Dr. Dan Sem, Chief Technology Officer of Estrigenix. Together, their research has helped establish the scientific foundation for the company's therapeutic platform.

In March 2026, Victoria Zellmer, Ph.D., joined Estrigenix as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company's next phase of growth and development.

"Women have waited long enough for better menopausal care, and Estrigenix was built to answer that call," said Victoria Zellmer, Ph.D., CEO of Estrigenix Therapeutics. "This agreement marks a significant milestone for our company and reflects the strength of the science developed through years of collaboration. With support from three leading research institutions and a clear path toward commercialization, we are positioned to advance transformative therapeutic options for women navigating menopause."

"This partnership demonstrates the power of academic innovation to change lives and reflects our technology transfer mission – to translate discovery into products that serve the public. By bringing together the expertise of Marquette, UW–Milwaukee, and Concordia, we have advanced and de-risked promising science into a platform ready for commercialization. We are excited to see these novel compounds progress into clinical trials and ultimately deliver new therapeutic options that improve the lives of women," said Kalpa Vithalani, Marquette's Executive Director of Technology Transfer.

Media Contact

Megan Shanley, Estrigenix Therapeutics, Inc., 1 262-910-4125, [email protected], estrigenix.com

SOURCE Estrigenix Therapeutics, Inc.