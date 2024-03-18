eTailPet Achieves Double-Digit Customer Growth in 2023, Boosting Pet Retailer Reach In-Store and Online

"eTailPet empowers customers, like myself, to build a successful business with their easy-to-use, all-in-one solution," said Karen Egert, Owner of Karen's Canine Kitchen. "Everything from simplified eCommerce support to inventory management to product catalogs, is covered." Post this

eTailPet remains committed to enhancing its solution to meet evolving market demands. Its latest upgrades include seamless integrations like Astro Loyalty, offering retailers a suite of digital loyalty platforms and marketing tools to monitor customer loyalty progress and streamline reward reporting to distributors. This integration features a user-friendly communication platform that enables direct engagement with customers, empowering the growth of small businesses. This enhancement complements eTailPet's comprehensive platform, positively impacting the lives of pets, their owners, and the neighborhood retailers serving them.

"eTailPet empowers customers, like myself, to build a successful business with their easy-to-use, all-in-one solution," said Karen Egert, Owner of Karen's Canine Kitchen. "Everything from simplified eCommerce support to inventory management to product catalogs, is covered. With eTailPet, I'm able to focus my attention where it matters most, which is providing excellent service to my customers."

"In 2023, we experienced double-digit customer growth, underscoring the significance of having a specialized, cloud-based POS system designed for pet retailers", said Taylor Harnois, General Manager of eTailPet. "We're excited to attend Global Pet Expo where we can connect with both our current and potential customers. Our enthusiasm is high as we continue to invest in our system's technology and provide pet shops with the necessary tools for seamless business operations, including our best in class product catalogs, deep integrations with partners like Astro, and the ability to start winning online."

To learn more about eTailPet or schedule a demo while at Global Pet Expo, visit get.etailpet.io/global.

About eTailPet

eTailPet is the only all-in-one, cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) platform created specifically for independent pet retailers on the market. It empowers independent pet businesses with robust software solutions to compete in the growing digital marketplace. The comprehensive POS platform is the only full-service solution created for pet businesses by a pet business owner.

Media Contact

Hannah Davis, 0to5 for eTailPet, 1 980.253.3833, [email protected]

SOURCE 0to5 for eTailPet