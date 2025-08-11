eTailPet Debuts AI-Powered Messaging Assistant to Help Pet Retailers Strengthen Customer Connections

"We've been looking forward to the release of the new AI-powered Messaging Assistant and are excited about the impact it will have on our operations. The feature will provide a reliable way for customers to reach us and garner feedback through reviews." — Ryan Meeks, Owner of Paw of the Family Post this

Text Message Receipts: Instantly send receipts directly to customers' phones, for added convenience.

Text Message Quotes: Quickly send quotes for grooming, boarding, and special orders to customers via text message to speed up decision-making.

Google Review Requests: Request reviews from customers via text or email to build online reputation.

Text to Pay: Send secure payment links for faster, hassle-free transactions.

Text Message Notifications: Notify customers of appointment bookings and confirmations, timing updates for services like grooming, or in-store product pick-ups.

Two-Way Texting: Engage in real-time conversations with customers — answering questions, and providing personalized support. AI is integrated into the conversation flow to recommend responses and automate updates, reducing manual effort and saving time.

"We've been looking forward to the release of the new AI-powered Messaging Assistant and are excited about the impact it will have on our day-to-day operations," said Ryan Meeks, Owner of Paw of the Family. "The feature will provide a reliable way for customers to reach us, reducing our phone volume and increasing the number of people who will be able to respond, especially with regards to grooming appointments, as well as garner customer feedback through reviews. Over 86% of our customers access our website and shop via mobile, so being able to communicate with them in their preferred medium will be highly beneficial."

"Independent pet retailers have to do everything for their business — inventory management, services, animal care, customer questions — often all at once," said Taylor Harnois, General Manager of eTailPet. "The introduction of our Messaging Assistant helps these specialty retailers communicate with their customers quickly and more efficiently. By embedding AI into everyday communication, we're helping them respond faster, work smarter, and stay focused on what they do best: caring for pets and their people. We're excited to get this into the hands of our customers ahead of Neighborhood Pet Store Day in September so they can interact with their customers in the most efficient way possible moving forward."

SUPERZOO 2025 attendees can experience eTailPet's comprehensive POS, including the new AI-powered Messaging Assistant feature, firsthand at Booth #2309. To book a meeting or learn more about eTailPet, visit this link. Current customers can schedule time at the booth with the team here.

About eTailPet

eTailPet, a Quilt Software solution, is the all-in-one point of sale (POS) solution created by a pet business owner and built specifically for independent pet retailers. This cloud-based technology empowers independent pet businesses with robust software solutions to compete in the growing digital marketplace. eTailPet simplifies inventory management, provides detailed reporting, and boasts online sales and marketing tools that help specialty retailers focus on growing their business. For more information visit: https://etailpet.io/

