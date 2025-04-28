ETAS brings advanced software innovation to the commercial vehicle industry

"With deep expertise, a strong team and a broad portfolio of advanced software and services, we are a valuable partner to OEMs and suppliers as they advance their vehicles and technologies." Eric Cesa, VP & General Manager, ETAS Inc. Post this

"In many areas, the commercial vehicle industry is setting the pace in adopting advanced technologies, making it an important industry for ETAS," said Eric Cesa, vice president and general manager, ETAS Inc. "With deep expertise, a strong team and a broad portfolio of advanced software and services, we are a valuable partner to OEMs and suppliers as they advance their vehicles and technologies. We're happy to be here at ACT to connect with industry professionals and showcase some of our capabilities."

At ACT Expo, ETAS is showcasing innovations built for today's commercial vehicle challenges, including:

Advanced testing and development tools to address automotive software complexity, efficiency and safety.

Production-ready vehicle software platform that is hardware and system-on-chip agnostic.

AI-driven solution for quickly addressing vehicle health concerns.

ETAS is committed to helping commercial OEMs stay ahead of the curve and drive the future of mobility with solutions that support the entire vehicle lifecycle, from design and development to diagnostics and maintenance.

Decreasing embedded development from weeks to minutes

To keep up with the pace of software-driven vehicle innovation, faster development is essential. Already a standout among AI-driven innovations, the ETAS Embedded AI Coder enables safe, quick and efficient deployment of AI functions on electronic control units (ECUs). This tool allows users to significantly shorten development time through state-of-the-art performance, freeing up traditional resources needed to generate C-code. In addition to generating C-code from trained AI models, by incorporating ETAS's ASCMO tool, users can generate these models for multiple domains, providing a one-stop solution for model development and C-code generation. By working together, these two tools expand the embedded coder ecosystem, allowing non-AI experts to conduct model generation.

Providing function, safety, efficiency and innovation

Commercial vehicle platforms must support a wide range of configurations, lifespans and regulatory environments, knowing that creating vehicle software takes a lot of resources, including time and money. ETAS's automotive-safety certified vehicle software platform suite is hardware and system-on-chip agnostic, meaning only one type of code is required and allows for applications to be efficiently developed and deployed. If desired, customers can now obtain source code licensing from ETAS for eventual changes to the code, giving them control and enhancing their level of future innovation. Global, regional and local experts have developed the solution to extend the solid foundation of the AUTOSAR classic and adaptive platforms and span various domains, from body and comfort functions and braking systems to automated driving functions, ensuring functionality, safety, efficiency and adaptability in an evolving mobility landscape.

Testing sooner, faster for multiple applications

Security is especially critical in commercial vehicles, where systems are increasingly connected and operational uptime is non-negotiable. With that in mind, the days of waiting for electronic control unit (ECU) hardware to be developed before fuzz testing are gone with ETAS's ESCRYPT CycurFuzz tool. Automated so it can easily be used by technical and non-technical people, CycurFUZZ helps identify critical software and security issues early in the development process, saving time and money. In fact, a dynamic timing feature and automatic handling of test exceptions means CycurFUZZ processes tests 8.5 times faster than other tools. One communication bus can be used to simultaneously fuzz several ECUs, while taking customer-specific demands into account. With applications for ECUs and cybersecurity, the ETAS solution identifies 66 percent more safety-related vulnerabilities and 600 percent more undetected software defects than other tools.

Using AI to make auto technicians smarter, faster and more empowered

Software innovation doesn't stop at development, it extends to diagnostics and service. The ETAS AI Workshop Assistant provides AI tools that provide technicians with the most relevant information related to the customer's complaint and ensure workshop processes are accurately followed. From finding information across multiple sources to capturing data and pictures during the process, the ETAS solution empowers today's workforce of technicians to quickly and more accurately address vehicle issues through four key areas. It intelligently:

Delivers targeted OEM documentation by learning from past diagnostics, repair logs and warranty claims.

Digitizes workshop tasks for seamless data capture and automated claim validation.

Enables real-time collaboration through integrated remote support.

Interprets technician input using advanced natural language processing to guide next steps, all in one connected solution.

Learn about these technologies and more with ETAS at ACT Expo, April 28 - May 1, in booth 6727 (Bosch).

About ETAS

ETAS GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH, represented in twelve countries in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. ETAS' portfolio includes software development tools, software testing solutions, automotive middleware, data acquisition and processing tools, authoring and diagnostic solutions, automotive cybersecurity solutions, and end-to-end engineering and consulting services for the realization of software-defined vehicles. Our product solutions and services enable vehicle manufacturers and suppliers to develop, operate, and secure differentiating vehicle software with increased efficiency.

Further information available at www.etas.com

