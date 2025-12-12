ETAS collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate automotive software development with cloud-based calibration tools

"Working together with Microsoft empowers our customers to work smarter and identify issues earlier. This is a major step forward in making AI-driven automotive development a reality today." Post this

This strategic collaboration with Microsoft is designed to drive true cooperation across the mobility ecosystem. By working with Microsoft and making its tools available in Microsoft Marketplace, ETAS empowers customers to accelerate software-defined vehicle development. Access to Azure's high-performance infrastructure and rich development environment allows developers to reduce their reliance on local hardware, detect issues earlier in the process, and significantly shorten time-to-market. The cloud-based toolchain enables early testing and validation—commonly known as "shift-left"—which reduces the need for extensive on-road testing and provides a holistic view of system performance over time. At the same time, engineering teams benefit from easier big data analysis, more efficient resource allocation, and faster iteration cycles.

Agentic AI capabilities and improved orchestration streamline onboarding and daily operations for customers, making it easier than ever to adopt new workflows and integrate toolchains into their existing processes. This seamless experience contributes to quicker adoption rates and unlocks new opportunities for innovation in automotive software development.

The relationship between ETAS and Microsoft exemplifies the level of collaboration required to achieve mass adoption of software-defined vehicles. By aligning toolchains and providing solutions that address immediate customer challenges, both companies are helping to shape the future of mobility.

"Making ETAS solutions available through the Microsoft Marketplace is a meaningful milestone for us," said Eric Cesa, Vice President and General Manager, Americas, ETAS. "Working together with Microsoft empowers our customers to work smarter and identify issues earlier. This is a major step forward in making AI-driven automotive development a reality today."

"Microsoft is collaborating closely with ETAS to bring their advanced calibration solutions to the cloud," said Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Mobility, Microsoft. "Together we're enabling automotive organizations to harness the full potential of cloud computing and transform how vehicles are developed for a connected future."

ETAS welcomes CES attendees to experience live demonstrations of these cloud-enabled solutions at their booth in the Central Hall (booth number 16203), offering a firsthand look at how industry collaboration is driving the next generation of mobility.

