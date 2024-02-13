ETCO Incorporated Introduces Electrical Connectors & Terminals for Industrial Heating System Requirements

A wide range of electrical connectors and terminals plus silicon insulated boots designed for OEMs in the industrial heating and combustion systems industries has been introduced by ETCO Incorporated.
BRADENTON, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETCO Incorporated has introduced a wide range of electrical connectors and terminals plus silicon insulated boots designed for OEMs in the industrial heating and combustion systems industries.
ETCO Industrial Heating System connector and terminal products include locking ring terminals, insulated products, spades, disconnects, pins, receptacles, spark plug terminals, silicon insulated boots, and much more. Manufactured in the USA, ETCO offers over 1,800 standard products supplied loose or in strip form for use with automated attachment equipment.
Providing extensive custom engineering capabilities, ETCO Industrial Heating System connector and terminal products can be stamped from brass, tinned steels, stainless, beryllium copper, phosphor bronze and other alloys with thicknesses from 0.008" to 0.090" and tolerances to 0.002". Most connectors and terminals incorporate a highly reliable F-crimp.
ETCO Industrial Heating System connector and terminal products are priced according to material, configuration, and quantity. Delivery on standard products is as fast as two weeks.
