ETCO Incorporated Introduces Locking Ring Terminals that Prevent Rotation, Arcing & Electrical Shorts During Assembly and Use

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETCO Incorporated has introduced a full line of locking ring terminals designed to prevent rotation and electrical shorts during the assembly and use of appliances, construction equipment, and related products.