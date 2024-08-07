ETCO Incorporated Introduces Locking Ring Terminals that Prevent Rotation, Arcing & Electrical Shorts During Assembly and Use

A full line of locking ring terminals designed to prevent rotation and electrical shorts during the assembly and use of appliances, construction equipment, and related products has been introduced by ETCO Incorporated.
ETCO Locking Ring Terminals feature four teeth that extend 0.023" from their surface and are 92% of the thickness of the ring itself with each tooth having a 40-degree angle that provides sharp wedges which bite into painted or plain metal surfaces to stay in place. Their robust design helps prevent unwanted rotation during assembly, handling, and intense operation which can cause arcing or an electrical short with adjacent terminals.
Offered in tinned-brass, plain brass, and stainless steel, ETCO Locking Ring Terminals attach to 12-22 gauge wire using an F-crimp for a more secure connection than conventional flag ears. Available with stud holes ranging from #2 through #10, they are ideal for use in consumer and commercial appliances, construction equipment, and robotics.
ETCO Locking Ring Terminals are priced according to size and quantity; manufactured in the USA to eliminate supply chain issues.
For more information contact:
ETCO Incorporated
Sean Dunn, VP Marketing
3004 62nd Avenue East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(800) 689-3826
Email: [email protected]
http://www.etco.com
Media Contact
Sean Dunn, ETCO Incorporated, (800) 689-3826, [email protected] , www.etco.com
SOURCE ETCO Incorporated
