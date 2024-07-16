ETCO Introduces a new Line of Thin Film Connectors that are Reliable, Flexible & Compact

A new line of electrical terminals for attaching wires to thin films typically used in flexible electronics, wearables, TFTs, OLEDs and other devices has been introduced by ETCO Incorporated.
BRADENTON, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETCO Incorporated has introduced a new line of electrical terminals for attaching wires to thin films typically used in flexible electronics, wearables, TFTs, OLEDs and other devices.
ETCO TFC Thin Film Connectors are designed to reliably connect 18-22 AWG wire to aluminum- and copper-foil or film laminates from .010"-.025" thick, depending upon the substrate. Well suited for miniaturized applications, these connectors securely embed into the substrate with lances and incorporate a highly reliable F-crimp for the wire connection.
Supplied in strip form on reels, ETCO TFC Thin Film Connectors can be made from brass and tinned-brass in a wide range of custom sizes and thicknesses to precisely match OEM requirements. These connectors have been tested to maintain their integrity under various environmental conditions such as temperature changes, high humidity, and mechanical stresses.
ETCO TFC Thin Film Connectors are priced according to configuration and quantity. Price quotations and samples are available upon request.
