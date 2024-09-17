ETCO Introduces Flame-Retardant Insulated Terminals that Accommodate the Appliance Design & Assembly Process

Flame-retardant, fully insulated electric terminals that come in right angle (flag) and straight styles featuring high integrity "F" crimp connections have been introduced by ETCO, Incorporated.

BRADENTON, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETCO, Incorporated has introduced new flame-retardant, fully insulated electric terminals that come in right angle (flag) and straight styles featuring high integrity "F" crimp connections.