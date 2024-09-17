ETCO Introduces Flame-Retardant Insulated Terminals that Accommodate the Appliance Design & Assembly Process

Flame-retardant, fully insulated electric terminals that come in right angle (flag) and straight styles featuring high integrity "F" crimp connections have been introduced by ETCO, Incorporated.
ETCO Flame-Retardant Insulated Disconnects are constructed from a high temperature alloy and flame-retardant nylon insulator and feature an open barrel "F" crimp connector to withstand the appliance assembly process. Produced to UL and NEMA specifications and supplied in strip form, they come in right angle and straight styles to accommodate design requirements.
Available in 10-22 ga wire sizes to mate with .110" x .020", .187" x .020", and .250" x .032" NEMA male tabs, ETCO Flame-Retardant Insulated Disconnects are designed for automated wire processing equipment. Housings are rated to 150°C and if there is a malfunction the nylon insulator collapses on itself and safely holds until the appliance completes an automatic shutdown.
ETCO Flame-Retardant Insulated Disconnects are priced according to style and quantity in white or black; custom colors are available depending upon volume. They are V-O rated per UL94 and RoHS compliant.
