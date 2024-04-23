ETCO Introduces High Current Ring Terminals For Ultrasonic Welded Wire Attachment

A new line of heavy-duty locking ring terminals especially designed for the secure ultrasonic welded wire attachment process preferred in high current applications is being introduced by ETCO Incorporated.
BRADENTON, Fla., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETCO Incorporated has introduced a new line of heavy-duty locking ring terminals especially designed for the secure ultrasonic welded wire attachment process preferred in high current applications.
ETCO BT-Series Heavy-Duty Battery Terminals are made from 0.060" thick brass or copper for maximum conductivity and are designed to be ultrasonic welded for use in any high current application. Featuring four teeth that extend 0.065" from the terminal surface of the ring, their sharp wedges bite into metal and anchor the terminal to help prevent unwanted rotation.
Suited for attaching 0-6 Ga wire by automated equipment, ETCO BT-Series Heavy-Duty Battery Terminals have an insulation support to bend around the wire jacket insulation. They are ideal for virtually any high voltage wiring including EV batteries, alternators and starters in automotive, AG and construction equipment, process control, and trucking applications.
ETCO BT-Series Heavy-Duty Battery Terminals are priced according to size and quantity; manufactured in the USA.
For more information contact:
ETCO Incorporated
Sean Dunn, VP Marketing
3004 62nd Avenue East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(800) 689-3826
Email: [email protected]
http://www.etco.com
Media Contact
Sean Dunn, ETCO Incorporated, (800) 689-3826, [email protected], www.etco.com
SOURCE ETCO Incorporated
Share this article