ETCO Introduces High Current Ring Terminals For Ultrasonic Welded Wire Attachment

A new line of heavy-duty locking ring terminals especially designed for the secure ultrasonic welded wire attachment process preferred in high current applications is being introduced by ETCO Incorporated.

BRADENTON, Fla., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETCO Incorporated has introduced a new line of heavy-duty locking ring terminals especially designed for the secure ultrasonic welded wire attachment process preferred in high current applications.