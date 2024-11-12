ETCO Introduces Standby and Portable Generator Terminal Products Made in the USA and Supplied as a Single SKU

A full range of battery and ignition terminals, extension cord components and other connector types that are manufactured in the USA for standby generators and offered as a single SKU to simplify OEM purchasing and inspection procedures has been introduced by ETCO Inc.
BRADENTON, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETCO Inc. has introduced a full range of battery and ignition terminals, extension cord components and other connector types that are manufactured in the USA for standby generators and offered as a single SKU to simplify OEM purchasing and inspection procedures.
ETCO Standby and Portable Generator Terminals are made in the USA and OEMs can select multiple products to be packaged as a single SKU. Included are lead-free and RoHS compliant top post battery terminals, locking ring terminals and serrated rings, ignition and spark plug terminals with high retention clips, insulated terminals, and extension cord components.
Designed for automated processing equipment, most ETCO Standby and Portable Generator Terminals have an F-Crimp for a more secure connection and permit faster automated wire processing speeds with less fracturing, better wire deformation and a more distinct bellmouth. All of these products conform to ISO 9001:2015.
ETCO Standby and Portable Generator Terminals are priced according to products and quantity; made in the USA to eliminate supply chain issues.
For more information contact:
ETCO Incorporated
Sean Dunn, VP Marketing
3004 62nd Avenue East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(800) 689-3826
Email: [email protected]
http://www.etco.com
Media Contact
Sean Dunn, ETCO Incorporated, (800) 689-3826, [email protected], www.etco.com
SOURCE ETCO Incorporated
Share this article