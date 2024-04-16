Etech Enlists AllCampus for Employee Development Program

"We are excited to partner with AllCampus to enhance our education benefits program and further support our employees' educational pursuits," said Trish Holt, HR Senior Benefits Leader at Etech. Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Etech in their ongoing commitment to employee growth and development," said Jeremy Walsh, EVP of AllCampus' Workplace Division. "This collaboration underscores the importance of investing in education as a catalyst for organizational success. Together, we will continue to empower Etech employees to seize educational opportunities and unlock their full potential with tailored support while avoiding substantial debt."

Recognizing the importance of investing in its team's well-being, Etech is dedicated to fostering a supportive and enriching work environment that allows employees to grow personally and professionally. By partnering with AllCampus, Etech is underscoring its commitment to the development of its employees by enhancing the educational opportunities offered to its workforce.

"We are excited to partner with AllCampus to enhance our education benefits program and further support our employees' educational pursuits," said Trish Holt, HR Senior Benefits Leader at Etech. "This collaboration marks a significant step in our ongoing commitment to providing valuable resources and opportunities for our team members to grow personally and professionally. Together with AllCampus, we look forward to empowering our employees to achieve their academic goals and advance their careers."

To learn more about the AllCampus Workplace Platform and the degree and certificate programs offered through the platform, please visit: app.allcampus.org.

For more information about AllCampus and its employer partnerships, please visit: corporatepartnerships.allcampus.org.

About AllCampus

With a mission to make higher education more affordable, accessible, and equitable for all, AllCampus helps universities evolve their academic programs and exceed the dynamic expectations of students. Through its Workplace Division, AllCampus partners with employers to better attract, retain and develop their talent by optimizing their learning & development and education benefits programs. Universities and employers trust AllCampus to build lasting partnerships that bring high-value education to millions of working professionals. To learn more, follow AllCampus on LinkedIn or visit allcampus.com.

About Etech

Etech is a servant leader organization providing superior customer experiences and innovative solutions that enable its clients to build stronger brands, strengthen customer relationships, and gain market share. Etech provides service as a solution; handling customer contacts, delivering business insights through Etech Insights and technology solutions through Etech Technology Solutions (ETS). Over the last 20 years, Etech has expanded its range of services and has grown to include more than 50 global partnerships, 3,600 employees, and ten state-of-the-art contact centers while remaining committed to its vision of making a remarkable difference for each other, its customers, and within its communities.

Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rachel Goodwill, Walker Sands for AllCampus, 2623524749, [email protected], https://app.allcampus.org/

SOURCE AllCampus