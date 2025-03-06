Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection Celebrates Mexico's Culinary Heritage With "Origins of Mexico" Series

Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection, the extraordinary oceanfront resort in Riviera Maya, has announced "Origins of Mexico," a chef-led dining series that explores the country's rich gastronomic landscape. Post this

Highlights include:

March 28-29 | Western Mexico - Tintoque: Chef-led experience at Pixan from the Puerto Vallarta restaurant known for its contemporary approach to Western Mexican cuisine.

| - Tintoque: Chef-led experience at Pixan from the restaurant known for its contemporary approach to Western Mexican cuisine. April 10-12 | Central Mexico - Licorería Limantour (The World's 50 Best Bars 2024): An innovative mixology experience at Itzam Bar led by Licoreria Limantour's Mexico City -based bar, followed by a Chef-led experience at Resol.

| - Licorería Limantour (The World's 50 Best Bars 2024): An innovative mixology experience at Itzam Bar led by Licoreria Limantour's -based bar, followed by a Chef-led experience at Resol. May 2-4 | Southern Mexico - Levadura de Olla (LATAM 50 Best Restaurants 2024): Chef-led experience from the Oaxaca -based restaurant exploring ancestral cooking techniques and traditional culinary practices.

| - Levadura de Olla (LATAM 50 Best Restaurants 2024): Chef-led experience from the -based restaurant exploring ancestral cooking techniques and traditional culinary practices. May 8-10 | Northern Mexico - Restaurante Pangea ( Michelin Star 2024): Chef-led experience at Resol, offering a menu of contemporary cuisine from the renowned Michelin Star restaurant Pangua in Monterrey .

| - Restaurante Pangea ( 2024): Chef-led experience at Resol, offering a menu of contemporary cuisine from the renowned restaurant Pangua in . May 22-24 | Eastern Mexico - Ku'uk of Merida (The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024): Chef-led experience at Resol, offering vibrant and contemporary Northern gastronomy.

"We are honored to showcase the extraordinary depth and diversity of Mexico's culinary traditions through 'Origins of Mexico,'" said Vinod Narayan, General Manager of Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection. "By bringing together the country's most visionary chefs and mixologists, we offer our guests an unparalleled opportunity to explore Mexico through food, spirit storytelling, and immersive experiences."

Each weekend will begin with an interactive cocktail hour featuring wines from Guadalajara's Vinos Boutique and light bites, allowing guests to engage with the visiting chef in an intimate setting. A Chef's Table Dining Experience at Pixán, Itzam's private dining terrace, will feature an expertly curated multi-course dining experience for up to 20 guests on the following nights. In collaboration with the visiting chef, Etéreo's Executive Chef, Carlos Segura, selects local flavors for the resort's three distinct dining venues, followed by the visiting chef's presentation and explanation of each course.

Beyond the unique flavors, "Origins of Mexico" will immerse guests in a sensory experience that evokes the essence of each region. Guests will also see table settings and décor inspired by the featured locales, smell the aromas of traditional cooking techniques, and hear the sounds of Mexico's iconic neighborhoods through live music and curated playlists.

"Origins of Mexico" is a continuation of Etéreo's commitment to honoring the country's rich culture through exceptional experiences that connect guests with the traditions and artistry of Mexico. Reservations will be available for a limited number of guests, ensuring an exclusive and intimate experience. For more information, please visit this link.

About Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection

Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection is located on Mexico's Riviera Maya, within the luxury Kanai development just 30 miles from Cancun International Airport, and set amongst a protected mangrove forest along a pristine stretch of the Caribbean Sea. The resort's 75 luxury accommodations - ranging from 875 sq. ft. Studios to 3,925 sq. ft. three-bedroom Penthouse Suites - are entirely oceanfront or oceanview and feature luxurious bathrooms with dual vanities and soaking tubs and expansive private terraces with floor-to-ceiling glass doors. From outdoor adventures that offer an up-close look at nature to time spent with local artisans learning about their craft, the resort's on and off-site experiences program has been designed to celebrate the vibrancy of the Yucatán and its storied culture. Mayan-inspired signature restaurant Itzam offers innovative exploratory flavors and panoramic ocean views from its open-air seating, lounge terrace and private dining room, Pixán. Further exploring the destination's culture and history, outdoor eatery, Che Che, reveres 'nikkei' tradition and tells the story of techniques of Japan as told through Latin American ingredients. For wellness seekers, SANA, An Auberge Spa, welcomes guests to a serene healing space inspired by ancient practices and set forward by modern wellness trends.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com/etereo

Follow Etéreo on Facebook and Instagram @EtereoAuberge

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 29 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, Twitter and LinkedIn @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Westside and Northside Lexus, Accelerated Solutions Group, The Friedkin Group International, Copilot Capital, Auberge Resorts Collection, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Everton Football Club, AS Roma, AS Cannes, Everton FC, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

Media Contact

Ella Trodd, Murphy O'Brien, 1 3109260085, [email protected], https://www.murphyobrien.com/

SOURCE Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection