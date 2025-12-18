Eternal Timekeeper™ Launches the Eternal Timekeeper Security Trust, Backed by Argent Financial Group

Eternal Timekeeper™ has launched the Eternal Timekeeper Security Trust, a fiduciary-backed structure designed to ensure the permanent preservation and maintenance of its digital memorial profiles. Supported by Argent Financial Group as trustee, the trust is funded by a portion of each Eternal Timekeeper sale and is legally dedicated to the long-term care of memorial data and related intellectual property. This initiative establishes a new industry standard by bringing the concept of perpetual care into the digital memorial space, combining Porcelains Unlimited's durable porcelain craftsmanship with secure, long-term digital legacy preservation.

NORTH PORT, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Porcelains Unlimited, a leader in memorial craftsmanship and innovation, today announced the official launch of the Eternal Timekeeper Security Trust. This pioneering financial structure is designed to ensure that Eternal Timekeeper™ (ETK) digital memorial profiles are protected, maintained, and preserved for generations to come.

A New Standard of Permanence

The Eternal Timekeeper™ program bridges the gap between physical and digital remembrance. It pairs Porcelains Unlimited's premium porcelain portraits with a secure, patented, NFC-enabled digital memorial experience. With this initiative, participating funeral homes, cemeteries, and monument builders can offer families the option to include an Eternal Timekeeper add-on with each portrait.

To guarantee the longevity of these digital legacies, Eternal Timekeeper has partnered with Argent Financial Group, one of the nation's most respected independent wealth management and fiduciary companies, to serve as the Trustee.

A portion of each sale is automatically contributed to the Eternal Timekeeper Security Trust. These funds are professionally managed by Argent Trust Company and are legally designated to generate income solely to maintain data, including memorial data, intellectual property, and intangible property in support of the Eternal Timekeeper product. This structure ensures continuity even if business structures or technology platforms evolve over time.

"Families deserve absolute confidence that their loved one's story will be preserved long into the future," said Tanner Lewis, Founder of Eternal Timekeeper™ and CEO of Porcelains Unlimited. "By combining our patented technology with Argent's fiduciary oversight, we're ensuring that a loved one's story can live on — permanently and securely. This brings the security of traditional perpetual care into the digital age."

Bridging Craftsmanship and Technology

Since 2014, Eternal Timekeeper has advanced the way families connect with memorials. The technology is paired with a premium porcelain cameo manufactured exclusively by Porcelains Unlimited. Visitors can access a memorial webpage containing photos, stories, and videos simply by tapping their smartphone to the porcelain cameo at the monument.

"Our commitment has always been to create memorial products that last," said Shauna Lewis, Vice President of Porcelains Unlimited. "By combining our porcelain cameos with Eternal Timekeeper's patented NFC technology and supporting it with a dedicated preservation trust administered by Argent, we're giving families a digital memorial solution they can depend on for generations."

Enhanced Digital Experience

Each Eternal Timekeeper memorial offers a rich suite of features, including:

Instant Access: A personalized online profile linked to the porcelain cameo through NFC tap technology.

Rich Storytelling: Photo and video galleries that allow families to share a complete life story.

Navigation: GPS location mapping to help visitors locate the gravesite.

Full Legacy Integration: Optional social media, music, and professional page integrations.

"The demand for digital preservation is growing rapidly," Lewis added. "This trust structure ensures that as we expand our network, we can guarantee perpetual care at scale—bringing the same permanence families expect from a stone monument to their digital legacy."

About Eternal Timekeeper™ Founded in 2014, Eternal Timekeeper™ is a patented and trademarked digital memorial platform that bridges physical craftsmanship with secure digital storytelling. Its NFC-enabled porcelain cameos allow visitors to instantly access a loved one's online memorial.

About Porcelains Unlimited Porcelains Unlimited is the nation's premier manufacturer of porcelain memorial cameos, known for unmatched color quality, durability, and turnaround time.

About Argent Financial Group Argent Financial Group is a leading independent wealth management and fiduciary services company with over $105 billion in assets under administration. Argent Trust Company serves as the Trustee of the Eternal Timekeeper Security Trust.

