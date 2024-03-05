ETF Portfolio Partners Appoints Nicholas M. Romey, CFA as Chief Investment Officer

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc., one of the nation's first investment advisers to focus exclusively on offering managed portfolios comprised entirely of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced the appointment of Nicholas M. Romey, CFA, as Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

LEAWOOD, Kan., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As CIO, Mr. Romey will lead the investment team with responsibility for the oversight of all investment-related functions including investment policy, portfolio management, ETF selection, and capital markets research. Commenting on his appointment, Nick said, "I'm excited about the opportunity to lead the portfolio management team and build on the foundation of our asset allocation-based approach." Mr. Romey joined ETF Portfolio Partners in 2017 and has been an important part of the portfolio management team.