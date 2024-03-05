ETF Portfolio Partners Appoints Nicholas M. Romey, CFA as Chief Investment Officer

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc., one of the nation's first investment advisers to focus exclusively on offering managed portfolios comprised entirely of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced the appointment of Nicholas M. Romey, CFA, as Chief Investment Officer (CIO).
LEAWOOD, Kan., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As CIO, Mr. Romey will lead the investment team with responsibility for the oversight of all investment-related functions including investment policy, portfolio management, ETF selection, and capital markets research. Commenting on his appointment, Nick said, "I'm excited about the opportunity to lead the portfolio management team and build on the foundation of our asset allocation-based approach." Mr. Romey joined ETF Portfolio Partners in 2017 and has been an important part of the portfolio management team.
"We're excited to have Nick take over responsibilities of CIO and lead the investment team. I'm proud of what he has delivered to our clients over the last five years and I'm confident Nick will continue to build on the foundation of pursuing consistent returns through various market cycles for our clients," said Richard Romey, president of ETF Portfolio Partners.
About ETF Portfolio Partners
ETF Portfolio Partners is a nationally known leader in model-based ETF portfolio management. They serve individual and institutional investors by designing, implementing, and maintaining a series of globally diversified investment portfolios comprised entirely of ETFs. Founded in 2004, ETF Portfolio Partners is one of the nation's first all-ETF based Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with assets under management (AUM) of $326 million as of December 31, 2023. Additional information on ETF Portfolio Partners is available at www.ETFPP.com.
