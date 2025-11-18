ETHERFAX Achieves FedRAMP® High Impact Level 5 (IL5) Certification

"Securing FedRAMP+ High certification is a significant step forward, not just for ETHERFAX, but for the future of government communications," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of ETHERFAX. Post this

"Securing FedRAMP+ High certification is a significant step forward, not just for ETHERFAX, but for the future of government communications," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of ETHERFAX. "As agencies continue their digital transformation, they require secure, compliant, and scalable solutions. Our FedRAMP High IL5 certification ensures federal organizations can confidently modernize their faxing infrastructure while maintaining the highest standards of data protection."

Built with a security-first posture, ETHERFAX's cloud-based document exchange solutions have been engineered to meet the federal government's rigorous FedRAMP+ High IL5 security standards. ETHERFAX GovCloud offers a fully cloud-based or hybrid approach to faxing, allowing government agencies to integrate with existing tools such as Biscom and various premised based fax servers, integrate with enterprise applications, or fully transition to the cloud using ETHERFAX's white-glove crawl, walk, run methodology. This flexible integration model helps reduce disruption while accelerating modernization efforts.

About ETHERFAX

Founded in 2009, ETHERFAX® provides an intelligent, software-defined network and suite of applications to facilitate the exchange of business-critical documents and information. ETHERFAX's patented technology is widely utilized across a broad range of industries. Leveraging the cloud, artificial intelligence, and data extraction technologies, ETHERFAX helps organizations save time, money, and resources by automating processes and workflows. ETHERFAX not only functions within a secure environment but has also earned prestigious cybersecurity certifications as a company. ETHERFAX's commercial document exchange solutions operate in an environment that complies with HIPAA and SOC 2® standards and is certified to meet HITRUST CSF® R2, PCI DSS 4.01 Level 1, and NIST v1.1 cybersecurity requirements. ETHERFAX's US government services have been certified to meet and exceed the FedRAMP High baseline requirements including Department of Defense (DoD) CC SRG Impact Level 5 (IL5) cybersecurity controls, operating within AWS' GovCloud High environment and listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace as Authorized to Operate.

For more information, visit http://www.etherfax.net, follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/etherfax, call us at 877-384-9866, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Caroline Smith, Springboard, 1 7328631900, [email protected]

SOURCE ETHERFAX