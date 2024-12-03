ETHERFAX Achieves Key Milestone on FedRAMP Compliance Journey with Final Security Assessment Report (SAR)

"We're thrilled to reach this key milestone in the FedRAMP process," said Paul Banco, CEO and Co-Founder of ETHERFAX. "Achieving a risk-free SAR reflects our team's hard work and commitment to ensuring that our solutions meet the highest standards of security and compliance." Post this

"We're thrilled to reach this key milestone in the FedRAMP process," said Paul Banco, CEO and Co-Founder of ETHERFAX. "Achieving a risk-free SAR reflects our team's hard work and commitment to ensuring that our solutions meet the highest standards of security and compliance."

Sentar, the independent auditing firm conducting the SAR, commends ETHERFAX for this achievement. "Receiving a FedRAMP Security Assessment Report with zero risks is an outstanding achievement," said Stephen Pratt, CISO and Director of Programs, Cyber Risk & Compliance Sector at Sentar. "ETHERFAX has exemplified a steadfast commitment to adhering to the rigorous security standards set by FedRAMP, raising the benchmark for secure cloud-based services."

FedRAMP High certification represents the gold standard in cloud security, with rigorous controls designed to protect the most sensitive data in government and commercial environments. By pursuing FedRAMP High, ETHERFAX reinforces its commitment to providing robust data protection, enabling both government and commercial organizations to securely exchange critical information while aligning with stringent compliance requirements.

For more information about ETHERFAX's journey toward FedRAMP authorization and how this milestone benefits clients, visit etherfax.net.

About ETHERFAX

Founded in 2009, ETHERFAX® provides an intelligent, software-defined network and suite of applications to facilitate the exchange of business-critical documents and information. ETHERFAX's patented technology is widely utilized across a broad range of industries. Leveraging the cloud, artificial intelligence, and data extraction technologies, ETHERFAX helps organizations save time, money, and resources by automating processes and workflows. ETHERFAX's encrypted data exchange solutions operate in a HIPAA and SOC 2® compliant environment that is both HITRUST CSF® and PCI DSS certified. For more information, visit https://www.etherfax.net, follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/etherfax, call us at 877-384-9866, or email [email protected].

