ETHERFAX Acquires Weave Cloud Solutions Following Strategic Investment by Telegraph Hill Partners

ETHERFAX Continues to Accelerate Innovation in Cloud Fax, Workflow Automation, and AI-Powered Document Processing for Healthcare, U.S. Government, and Highly Regulated Industries

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETHERFAX, the leading provider of secure document exchange and cloud fax solutions, announced a strategic investment led by Telegraph Hill Partners (THP). As the only two-time highest validated performer in digital fax by KLAS Research, ETHERFAX will use this growth capital to fuel the expansion of its cloud fax and workflow automation capabilities for healthcare organizations, U.S. government agencies, and highly regulated industries. With this expansion, ETHERFAX customers will have greater flexibility to migrate from outdated, legacy faxing to a cloud-based network with customizable digital fax solutions and innovative software applications.

ETHERFAX also acquired Weave Cloud Solutions' flagship product Weave Flow®, an AI-powered intelligent document processing solution. As part of the ETHERFAX solution suite, ETHERFAX Flow will empower organizations to reduce administrative burden on staff, improve team efficiency, and streamline mission-critical workflows.

THP's investment in ETHERFAX will accelerate the growth of technological capabilities, new feature development, and existing service enhancements to meet the needs of healthcare providers and patients, government employees, and current ETHERFAX customers.

Telegraph Hill Partners seeks strategic investments in innovative healthcare companies developing critical technologies for their clients. THP's investment is a testament to ETHERFAX's ability to support customers through complex migrations to fully cloud-based operations.

"Partnering with Telegraph Hill Partners further solidifies ETHERFAX's goal of building cutting-edge solutions that securely integrate data between systems, allowing organizations to enhance productivity and increase value for the team members that use these applications every day," said Jay Volk, recently promoted CEO of ETHERFAX. "THP's investment will accelerate our growth and strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional document routing and workflow automation solutions to our partners and customers. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to achieving new milestones together."

Rob Hart, Partner at Telegraph Hill Partners, added, "We see immense potential in ETHERFAX's innovative approach to secure document delivery and workflow automation. Over many conversations with current ETHERFAX and Flow customers, we have confirmed the value their Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and software solutions bring to the healthcare setting and the U.S. government. Their comprehensive solution suite focuses on the highest levels of security and compliance required by their users and addresses critical needs in the public and private sectors. We are thrilled to support their vision and growth as they expand in these markets."

About ETHERFAX

ETHERFAX® redefines how teams send, receive, and act on critical information. Founded in 2009, ETHERFAX's end-to-end cloud faxing and intelligent document workflow solutions help healthcare, U.S. government agencies, and enterprise organizations streamline document processing. Built on patented technology, ETHERFAX's secure cloud infrastructure and AI-powered solutions turn paper documents into context-rich data that can be seamlessly exchanged between applications and systems, saving teams time and resources.

ETHERFAX's commercial document exchange solutions operate in an environment that complies with HIPAA and SOC 2® standards and is certified to meet HITRUST CSF® R2, PCI DSS 4.01 Level 1, and NIST v1.1 cybersecurity requirements. ETHERFAX's U.S. government services have been certified to meet and exceed the FedRAMP® High baseline requirements including Department of Defense (DoD) CC SRG Impact Level 5 (IL5) cybersecurity controls, operating within AWS' GovCloud High environment and listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace as Authorized to Operate. For more information, visit http://www.etherfax.net, call us at 877-384-9866, or email [email protected]. Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/etherfax or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@ETHERFAX.

About Telegraph Hill Partners

Established in 2001 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Telegraph Hill Partners (THP) is a venture capital and growth equity firm that invests in life science, medical technology and healthcare companies. THP's team brings decades of experience in joining with innovators to build successful growth companies, taking a long-term approach to building value. Currently investing out of its fifth fund, Telegraph Hill Partners is focused on fostering innovation, accelerating biomedical discovery and improving healthcare outcomes. Learn more at www.telegraphhillpartners.com.

Media Contact

Caroline Smith, ETHERFAX, 1 732-863-1900, [email protected], https://www.etherfax.net/

SOURCE ETHERFAX