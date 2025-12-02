ETHERFAX and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Secure Data Exchange Solutions to the Public Sector

New Collaboration Enables Government Agencies to Modernize Legacy Fax Workflows With Innovative, Hybrid-Cloud Technology

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETHERFAX and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to bring secure and compliant data exchange solutions to the Public Sector. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as one of ETHERFAX's Public Sector distributors, making the company's cloud-based, secure communications and capture platform available through Carahsoft's reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

"Many Government organizations face the challenge of modernizing legacy systems without disrupting existing processes," said Paul Banco, CEO and Co-Founder of ETHERFAX. "We're proud to partner with Carahsoft to ensure Government agencies can integrate secure cloud faxing into their current environments seamlessly. With our many integration partners, there's no rip-and-replace required to implement a modern, cloud fax solution."

ETHERFAX's secure document exchange solutions have been certified to meet and exceed the Federal Government's rigorous Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) High baseline requirements, including Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 5 (IL5) security standards. Listed as authorized to operate in the FedRAMP Marketplace, ETHERFAX GovCloud gives Government agencies the flexibility to adopt a fully cloud-based or hybrid-cloud faxing model, enabling seamless integration with existing enterprise applications or a complete transition to the cloud. Using an adaptable integration approach, ETHERFAX minimizes disruption to existing processes while accelerating agencies' modernization initiatives.

"Government agencies need solutions that balance innovation with the highest levels of security and compliance," said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. "By adding ETHERFAX to our portfolio, Carahsoft and our reseller partners are enabling our joint customers to modernize legacy fax workflows with a FedRAMP-certified, cloud-based solution that protects sensitive data while improving efficiency."

Through this partnership, Carahsoft and its reseller partners offer ETHERFAX's suite of solutions purpose-built for exchanging mission-critical documents and data throughout the Government. Public Sector organizations can utilize ETHERFAX's patented cloud architecture, AI-driven capabilities and intelligent data extraction to simplify workflows, reduce operational costs and boost overall efficiency.

ETHERFAX's solutions are available through Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or [email protected]; or explore ETHERFAX's solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

[email protected]

About ETHERFAX

Founded in 2009, ETHERFAX® provides an intelligent, software-defined network and suite of applications to facilitate the exchange of business-critical documents and information. ETHERFAX's patented technology is widely utilized across a broad range of industries. Leveraging the cloud, artificial intelligence, and data extraction technologies, ETHERFAX helps organizations save time, money, and resources by automating processes and workflows. ETHERFAX not only functions within a secure environment but has also earned prestigious cybersecurity certifications as a company. ETHERFAX's commercial document exchange solutions operate in an environment that complies with HIPAA and SOC 2® standards and is certified to meet HITRUST CSF® R2, PCI DSS 4.01 Level 1, and NIST v1.1 cybersecurity requirements. ETHERFAX's U.S. government services have been certified to meet and exceed the FedRAMP® High baseline requirements including Department of Defense (DoD) CC SRG Impact Level 5 (IL5) cybersecurity controls, operating within AWS' GovCloud High environment and listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace as Authorized to Operate.

For more information, visit http://www.etherfax.net, follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/etherfax, call us at 877-384-9866, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Caroline Smith, Springboard PR, 1 7328631900, [email protected]

SOURCE ETHERFAX