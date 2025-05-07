ETHERFAX and CHAMPS GPO Partner to Extend Secure Cloud Fax Services to Healthcare Organizations

Through this partnership, CHAMPS GPO members will gain access to specialized pricing on ETHERFAX's subscription-based cloud fax services, helping organizations reduce costs while enhancing security and reliability.

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETHERFAX today announced it has partnered with CHAMPS Group Purchasing (GPO) to provide healthcare organizations with cost-effective, secure, and efficient cloud faxing solutions. Through this partnership, CHAMPS GPO members will gain access to specialized pricing on ETHERFAX's subscription-based cloud fax services, helping organizations reduce costs while enhancing security and reliability.

With more than 25,000 member locations nationwide, CHAMPS GPO offers significant savings and streamlined purchasing options for essential services. With ETHERFAX's hybrid-cloud technology, CHAMPS GPO members can seamlessly send and receive high-resolution documents—without changes to their existing workflows. ETHERFAX's patented infrastructure eliminates the need for traditional fax machines, providing a more reliable and scalable solution that meets the stringent security and compliance requirements of the healthcare industry.

"We're excited to partner with ETHERFAX to bring our members a secure and cost-effective cloud faxing solution," said CHAMPS GPO Vice President Maria Summers. "By leveraging ETHERFAX's technology, healthcare organizations can improve efficiency and reduce operational costs while maintaining compliance with industry regulations."

ETHERFAX's hybrid cloud infrastructure ensures the highest levels of security, with end-to-end encryption and direct connections to healthcare networks. By utilizing ETHERFAX's services, CHAMPS GPO members can eliminate costly telephony infrastructure while ensuring the reliable exchange of critical patient information.

"We're proud to collaborate with CHAMPS GPO and extend our cloud fax services to their extensive network of businesses," said Jay Volk, Chief Growth Officer at ETHERFAX. "This partnership enables healthcare organizations to leverage a fixed-cost, subscription-based model for their faxing needs while benefiting from ETHERFAX's secure and seamless integrations into their systems of record."

For more information, contact [email protected]

About CHAMPS Group Purchasing

With 25,000+ member locations across the United States, CHAMPS Group Purchasing works with national partners Premier, Inc., and OMNIA Partners to provide access to significant savings and compliant purchasing in such product categories as medical & surgical supplies, foodservice, IT, wireless, office supplies and facility maintenance. The CHAMPS team supports healthcare, private, and public sector member supply chain initiatives with expertise in contract management, aggregation savings, supply chain technology, spend analytics, public sector compliance, and customized service. www.champsgpo.com

About ETHERFAX

Founded in 2009, ETHERFAX® provides an intelligent, software-defined network and suite of applications to facilitate the exchange of business-critical documents and information. ETHERFAX's patented technology is widely utilized across a broad range of industries. Leveraging the cloud, artificial intelligence, and data extraction technologies, ETHERFAX helps organizations save time, money, and resources by automating processes and workflows. ETHERFAX's encrypted data exchange solutions operate in a HIPAA and SOC 2® compliant environment that is both HITRUST CSF® and PCI DSS certified. For more information, visit www.etherfax.net, follow ETHERFAX on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/etherfax, call 877-384-9866, or email [email protected].

