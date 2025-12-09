ETHERFAX Announces its New Relationship with Canon U.S.A.

"Our relationship with Canon reflects ETHERFAX's commitment to delivering cutting-edge document transmission solutions to businesses of all sizes," said Benjamin Manning, Director of Product Development at ETHERFAX. Post this

"Our relationship with Canon reflects ETHERFAX's commitment to delivering cutting-edge document transmission solutions to businesses of all sizes," said Benjamin Manning, Director of Product Development at ETHERFAX. "By integrating our cloud fax technology with Canon's advanced multifunction devices, we're providing seamless document workflows while helping organizations stay productive in today's digital landscape."

ETHERFAX offers an uninterrupted transition from traditional network solutions such as those that rely on expensive telephony equipment and the public switched telephone network (PSTN). As a patented Infrastructure-as-a-Service solution, the ETHERFAX Secure Exchange Network (SEN) leverages hybrid-cloud technology to provide communications and data protection with advanced security features.

Canon users can now take advantage of over six million connected endpoints within ETHERFAX SEN, which supports major fax servers, applications, and fax-enabled devices. As a cloud-based solution, ETHERFAX does not require a fax server or additional software and can instead be easily integrated into existing workflows and customized to meet specific customer requirements.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years.* Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

About ETHERFAX

Founded in 2009, ETHERFAX® provides an intelligent, software-defined network and suite of applications to facilitate the exchange of business-critical documents and information. ETHERFAX's patented technology is widely utilized across a broad range of industries. Leveraging the cloud, artificial intelligence, and data extraction technologies, ETHERFAX helps organizations save time, money, and resources by automating processes and workflows. ETHERFAX not only functions within a secure environment but has also earned prestigious cybersecurity certifications as a company. ETHERFAX's commercial document exchange solutions operate in an environment that complies with HIPAA and SOC 2® standards and is certified to meet HITRUST CSF® R2, PCI DSS 4.01 Level 1, and NIST v1.1 cybersecurity requirements. ETHERFAX's U.S. government services have been certified to meet and exceed the FedRAMP® High baseline requirements including Department of Defense (DoD) CC SRG Impact Level 5 (IL5) cybersecurity controls, operating within AWS' GovCloud High environment and listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace as Authorized to Operate.

