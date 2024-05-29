etherFAX Announces Partnership with Access Control Devices, Inc. (ACDI)

"We're proud to partner with ACDI and enable their PaperCut customers to revolutionize document transmission workflows," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of etherFAX. Post this

To ensure a seamless user experience, ACDI utilizes the etherFAX API, a web interface based on REST semantics, enabling PaperCut customers to integrate cloud faxing services into their applications quickly. As a scalable and highly available service, the etherFAX API allows PaperCut users to send and receive a high volume of faxes with ultra-fast transmission speeds and guaranteed delivery.

"We're thrilled to introduce etherFAX as the latest addition to our PaperCut ecosystem and enable our customers to improve operational efficiency and productivity," said David Brown, Senior Product Manager at ACDI. "As we continuously seek new ways to add value for our resellers, this integration promises to enrich their faxing capabilities and drive innovation."

"We're proud to partner with ACDI and enable their PaperCut customers to revolutionize document transmission workflows," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of etherFAX. "This integration ensures PaperCut users within healthcare, legal, education, and insurance organizations can eliminate the recurring costs and complexity associated with traditional fax lines and easily transition to our Secure Exchange Network in the cloud."

Leveraging the cloud, artificial intelligence, and data extraction technologies, etherFAX helps organizations save time, money, and resources by automating processes and workflows. As a cloud-based solution, etherFAX does not require a fax server or additional software. etherFAX can be easily integrated into existing workflows and customized to meet specific customer requirements.

About ACDI

Since 1994, office equipment suppliers have trusted Access Control Devices, Inc. (ACDI) to provide industry-leading capture, print management, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and cost-recovery solutions to streamline office technology and the document lifecycle. From hardware payment solutions, proximity card readers, and EV charging stations to digital workflow automation, fleet management, and analytics software, ACDI's extensive portfolio pairs seamlessly with its industry-leading project coordination, installation, marketing, and sales expertise. These solutions drive efficiency and productivity for thousands of organizations across education, healthcare, government, and beyond through global channel distribution and development partnerships with the most prominent copier and printer manufacturers. For more information, visit www.acd-inc.com.

About etherFAX

Founded in 2009, etherFAX® provides an intelligent, software-defined network and suite of applications to facilitate the exchange of business-critical documents and information. etherFAX's patented technology is widely utilized across a broad range of industries. Leveraging the cloud, artificial intelligence, and data extraction technologies, etherFAX helps organizations save time, money, and resources by automating processes and workflows. etherFAX's encrypted data exchange solutions operate in a HIPAA and SOC 2® compliant environment that is both HITRUST CSF® and PCI DSS certified. For more information, visit http://www.etherfax.net, follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/etherfax, call us at 877-384-9866, or email [email protected].

