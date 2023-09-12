etherFAX Announces Partnership with AIROS to Transform Healthcare Data

"We're proud to partner with AIROS and provide healthcare organizations with AI-powered data extraction technology to solve data challenges and improve patient outcomes," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of etherFAX. Tweet this

"AIROS is proud to deploy etherFAX's innovative solutions and enable our customers to automatically extract business-critical data and route documents to the right team," said Joseph Avellino, COO at AIROS. "Nearly 30,000 healthcare professionals across 400 organizations are now benefiting from holistic data environments, improved data quality, and data lineage."

"Intelligent Document Capture lies at the core of etherFAX's capabilities," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of etherFAX. "We're proud to partner with AIROS and provide healthcare organizations with AI-powered data extraction technology to solve data challenges and improve patient outcomes."

"With an extensive roadmap, automated data extraction technology, secure document exchange solutions, and easy access to user portal, the value of etherFAX goes well beyond faxing," added Avellino. "The partnership has differentiated AIROS and increased its valuation in the marketplace."

AIROS' customers also utilize the etherFAX Secure Exchange Network (SEN) to securely exchange unstructured and structured data. As a patented Infrastructure-as-a-Service solution, etherFAX SEN leverages hybrid-cloud technology to provide 100% secure communications and data protection.

Supporting every major fax server, application, and fax-enabled device, etherFAX has more connected endpoints providing end-to-end encryption than any other service. As a cloud-based solution, etherFAX does not require a fax server or additional software.

About AIROS

AIROS was founded in 1999 as Kodiak Systems as an off-site IT support company; one of the first remote hosting providers in what is now known as the Cloud Services market. Over the past 22 years, AIROS's economies of scale and a wide array of proprietary technical advantages has grown to give its clinical care delivery customers full outsourced IT solutions at cost advantages and service levels higher than would otherwise be possible. Today, AIROS offers end-to-end healthcare IT solutions, including but not limited to remote hosting, hosted desktop / Microsoft® Office / Exchange / 365™, disaster recovery, network and data center operations, security analysis, hardware procurement/installation/monitoring, and live 24/7/365 on-shore and in-house customer support. For more information, visit https://airos.io/.

About etherFAX

Founded in 2009, etherFAX® offers a secure document delivery platform and suite of applications widely used across a broad range of industries to digitize workflows and optimize business processes. As a leading provider of hybrid-cloud fax solutions supporting healthcare enterprises, etherFAX securely transmits protected health information and high-resolution, color documents directly to applications and devices with end-to-end encryption and ultra-fast transmission speeds. etherFAX's secure, cloud-based, and encrypted data exchange solutions operate in a HIPAA and SOC 2® compliant environment that is both HITRUST CSF® and PCI DSS certified. For more information, visit http://www.etherfax.net, follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/etherfax, call us at 877-384-9866, or email [email protected].

