etherFAX Announces Partnership with Prosource to Extend Legacy Fax Solutions to the etherFAX Secure Exchange Network (SEN) in the Cloud

(PSTN). As a patented Infrastructure-as-a-Service solution, the etherFAX Secure Exchange Network (SEN) leverages hybrid-cloud technology to provide 100% secure communications and data protection.

Prosource currently utilizes etherFAX's direct integration with Lexmark MFPs, enabling its customers to securely exchange business-critical documents to millions of etherFAX's connected endpoints with ultra-fast transmission speeds and guaranteed delivery. The integration between Lexmark and etherFAX SEN has enabled Prosource to assist customers in eliminating the recurring costs and complexity associated with traditional fax lines.

Prosource plans to implement etherFAX's hybrid-cloud technology to drive these process improvements and cost reductions for organizations across a range of industries, starting with the healthcare and government industries.

"As we evolve along with our customers, we're proud to provide them with a secure hybrid-cloud fax solution," said Tom Messmer, Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Prosource. "etherFAX's security certifications are impressive, and implementing their innovative technology has been simple and seamless thanks to their support team."

"We're excited to partner with Prosource and help organizations save time, money, and resources by digitizing business processes and workflows," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of etherFAX. "As security has always been a top-priority for etherFAX, we're proud to be working towards our FedRAMP certification and enable government organizations to securely exchange sensitive data."

As a cloud-based solution, etherFAX does not require a fax server or additional software. etherFAX can be easily integrated into existing workflows and customized to meet specific customer requirements.

About Prosource

As a trusted technology partner, Prosource helps businesses of all sizes optimize processes, reduce costs, and increase efficiency—all with an unmatched customer experience. From top-tier office and production equipment and managed print services to enterprise content management, managed IT, and cybersecurity, Prosource delivers powerful, secure solutions to help organizations leverage technology for strategic advantage.

Headquartered in Cincinnati with offices in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia, Prosource offers personal service and support while leading the way in the Midwest. Technology and business never stop moving and neither does Prosource. Learn more at totalprosource.com.

About etherFAX

Founded in 2009, etherFAX® provides an intelligent, software-defined network and suite of applications to facilitate the exchange of business-critical documents and information. etherFAX's patented technology is widely utilized across a broad range of industries. Leveraging the cloud, artificial intelligence, and data extraction technologies, etherFAX helps organizations save time, money, and resources by automating processes and workflows. etherFAX's encrypted data exchange solutions operate in a HIPAA and SOC 2® compliant environment that is both HITRUST CSF® and PCI DSS certified. For more information, visit http://www.etherfax.net, follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/etherfax, call us at 877-384-9866, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Caroline Smith, Springboard PR, 1 7328631900, [email protected]

SOURCE etherFAX