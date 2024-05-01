etherFAX Expands its Hyland Partnership by Launching New Cloud Fax Integration

"Healthcare organizations can utilize our direct integration with Hyland's OnBase platform to exchange patient data and administrative paperwork with robust security measures including advanced encryption and HIPAA compliance," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of etherFAX. Post this

"Healthcare organizations can utilize our direct integration with Hyland's OnBase platform to exchange patient data and administrative paperwork with robust security measures including advanced encryption and HIPAA compliance," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of etherFAX. "Since speed is crucial in healthcare, OnBase users can utilize etherFAX to deliver critical documents in seconds, ensuring timely access to vital information."

"Between navigating labor shortages and protecting against data breaches, our integration with etherFAX helps healthcare professionals overcome these challenges by giving them peace of mind when it comes to sending, receiving and exchanging a broad range of documents and patient information," said Don Dittmar, Vice President of Product Management at Hyland. "We're proud to partner with etherFAX on this latest integration which will allow users to support their existing workflows and speed up care decisions."

OnBase users can now take advantage of over six million connected endpoints within the etherFAX Secure Exchange Network, which supports every major fax server, application, and fax-enabled device. As a cloud-based solution, etherFAX does not require a fax server or additional software. etherFAX can be easily integrated into existing workflows and customized to meet specific customer requirements.

About Hyland Healthcare

Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that harness unstructured content at all corners of the enterprise and link it to core clinical and business applications such as electronic health records (EHR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Hyland Healthcare offers a full suite of content services and enterprise imaging tools, bringing clinical documents, medical images and other clinically rich data to healthcare stakeholders that need it most. This comprehensive view of patient information accelerates business processes, streamlines clinical workflows, and improves clinical decision making.

About etherFAX

Founded in 2009, etherFAX® provides an intelligent, software-defined network and suite of applications to facilitate the exchange of business-critical documents and information. etherFAX's patented technology is widely utilized across a broad range of industries. Leveraging the cloud, artificial intelligence, and data extraction technologies, etherFAX helps organizations save time, money, and resources by automating processes and workflows. etherFAX's encrypted data exchange solutions operate in a HIPAA and SOC 2® compliant environment that is both HITRUST CSF® and PCI DSS certified. For more information, visit http://www.etherfax.net, follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/etherfax, call us at 877-384-9866, or email [email protected].

