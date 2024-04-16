etherFAX Launches Innovative Generative AI Solution, AI Insights

"We created AI Insights to alleviate these challenges, namely reducing administrative costs, addressing staffing shortfalls, and enhancing patient care through automation," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of etherFAX. Post this

Key features include:

Automated Data Extraction: AI Insights automatically extracts relevant information from medical records, lab reports, prescriptions, and other healthcare documents, eliminating manual data entry and transcription errors.

Classification: AI Insights streamlines operations by removing the need for a sizable workforce of Tier 1 employees dedicated solely to the manual task of document opening and classification, thereby enhancing efficiency and resource allocation within the organization.

Customizable Workflows: Healthcare organizations can tailor AI Insights to meet their specific needs. From referrals to claims processing to patient consent forms, the solution adapts seamlessly.

"etherFAX understands what the biggest challenges and concerns are for healthcare executives today," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of etherFAX. "We created AI Insights to alleviate these challenges, namely reducing administrative costs, addressing staffing shortfalls, and enhancing patient care through automation. AI Insights also accelerates document exchange, improving turnaround times for critical patient information."

With the launch of AI Insights, etherFAX continues to create the off-ramp from fax and the on-ramp to interoperability by enabling agnostic applications to securely communicate and exchange documents and data. Leveraging AI-powered data extraction, unstructured documents can be transformed into structured, searchable data that can be easily integrated into workflow processes and applications.

About etherFAX

Founded in 2009, etherFAX® provides an intelligent, software-defined network and suite of applications to facilitate the exchange of business-critical documents and information. etherFAX's patented technology is widely utilized across a broad range of industries. Leveraging the cloud, artificial intelligence, and data extraction technologies, etherFAX helps organizations save time, money, and resources by automating processes and workflows. etherFAX's encrypted data exchange solutions operate in a HIPAA and SOC 2® compliant environment that is both HITRUST CSF® and PCI DSS certified.

