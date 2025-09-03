ETHERFAX Partners with Flex Technology Group (FlexTG) to Deliver Secure, Cloud-Based Document Exchange Solutions Across Key Industries

"Our collaboration with Flex Technology Group helps organizations modernize their fax infrastructure without requiring a rip and replace of existing systems or causing any disruption to existing workflows," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of ETHERFAX. Post this

"At FlexTG, our goal has always been to provide our customers with best-in-class solutions that solve real-world challenges. ETHERFAX's secure and scalable cloud fax technology enables our clients to simplify complex workflows, meet strict compliance requirements, and stay ahead in industries where speed, reliability, and security are critical," said Ron Nielson, Chief Operating Officer at Flex Technology Group. "This partnership allows FlexTG to deliver even more value to the organizations we serve, every single day."

"Our collaboration with Flex Technology Group helps organizations modernize their fax infrastructure without requiring a rip and replace of existing systems or causing any disruption to existing workflows," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of ETHERFAX. "This partnership ensures customers across all industries can gain secure, compliant communications with the ability to scale as their needs grow."

Enabling clients to easily transition from legacy systems to modern infrastructure, Flex Technology Group offers ETHERFAX's suite of cloud-based fax solutions, including the ETHERFAX Secure Exchange Network and direct integrations with leading multifunction printers (MFPs) and enterprise applications.

About Flex Technology Group

Through its proprietary predictive technology, Flex Technology Group provides the only managed print services platform, including production print solutions, with access to a national network of highly trained FlexTG technicians for multi-vendor environments. Organizations rely on FlexTG to optimize existing print assets, reduce service issues, and uncover immediate cost savings. FlexTG is unrivaled in its ability to modernize and transform print operations for over 31,000 customers – revealing a powerful business methodology that positively impacts profitability, productivity, workflow, and document security. Founded in 2005 and privately held, the company represents leading suppliers such as Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, HP, Lexmark, and various software solutions. Visit www.flextg.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

About ETHERFAX

Founded in 2009, ETHERFAX® provides an intelligent, software-defined network and suite of applications to facilitate the exchange of business-critical documents and information. ETHERFAX's patented technology is widely utilized across a broad range of industries. Leveraging the cloud, artificial intelligence, and data extraction technologies, ETHERFAX helps organizations save time, money, and resources by automating processes and workflows. ETHERFAX's encrypted data exchange solutions operate in a HIPAA and SOC 2® compliant environment that is both HITRUST CSF® and PCI DSS certified.

For more information, visit http://www.etherfax.net, follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/etherfax, call us at 877-384-9866, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Caroline Smith, Springboard, 1 7328631900, [email protected]

SOURCE Springboard