ETHERFAX Partners with the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) to Enhance Secure Document Exchange

DTSC Utilizes ETHERFAX's Encrypted, Hybrid-Cloud Technology to Protect Sensitive Data and Meet Strict Law Enforcement Security Regulations

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETHERFAX today announced its partnership with the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC), a critical department within California's Environmental Protection Agency. This collaboration empowers DTSC to efficiently and securely manage sensitive communications related to the oversight and cleanup of hazardous substances across the state.

The DTSC, responsible for protecting California's residents and environment from toxic substances, relies on high volumes of data and documentation that must meet stringent regulatory standards. DTSC's Criminal Justice Investigation's team is transitioning from the use of physical fax machines to an electronic fax solution and requires a Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) compliant solution. ETHERFAX's FedRAMP compliant hybrid-cloud technology enables DTSC to modernize its workflows while ensuring compliance with the strict CJIS data security and privacy mandates essential for sensitive information. By implementing ETHERFAX's solutions, DTSC gains access to real-time, highly secure, high-resolution document transmission capabilities, which integrate seamlessly into their existing infrastructure.

This integration has already demonstrated significant operational improvements for DTSC, reducing costs and enabling faster document exchange with minimal manual intervention. ETHERFAX's enhanced security measures, including end-to-end encryption, data encrypted in transit, and cloud-based disaster recovery, also support DTSC's commitment to protecting both public and environmental health and sensitive data, while holding those who break environmental laws accountable.

"We looked at top e-fax providers and ETHERFAX was the only company that had a core focus on meeting Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) security requirements, and could prove it through documentation and third-party validation," said Robert Shortt, Chief Enterprise Solution Architect at DTSC. "Other cloud fax providers are years behind when it comes to CJIS security compliance certification and secure content management. ETHERFAX's third-party FedRAMP validation and commitment to their work ethics and law enforcement security and legal compliance alignment gives us peace of mind."

"We're thrilled to support the California DTSC in its mission to safeguard communities by simplifying their document workflows," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of ETHERFAX. "Our partnership underscores ETHERFAX's commitment to providing government entities with innovative solutions that ensure both efficiency and security."

The partnership with ETHERFAX has equipped DTSC with scalable solutions that reduce the burden of maintaining traditional fax infrastructure, while supporting future growth and operational agility. As DTSC continues to evolve its technology stack, ETHERFAX's hybrid cloud model positions the Department to meet emerging environmental and regulatory demands.

ABOUT DTSC

DTSC's Mission is to protect California's people, communities, and environment from toxic substances, to enhance economic vitality by restoring contaminated land, and to compel manufacturers to make safer consumer products.

Management and staff of the Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) are committed to protect Californians and their environment from exposure to hazardous wastes by enforcing hazardous waste laws and regulations. The department takes enforcement action against violators; oversees cleanup of hazardous wastes on contaminated properties; makes decisions on permit applications from companies that want to store, treat or dispose of hazardous waste; and protects consumers against toxic ingredients in everyday products. The department is committed to engaging the public in a way that gives those most affected by its decisions opportunities to voice their concerns and ask questions.

Learn more at California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC).

ABOUT ETHERFAX

Founded in 2009, ETHERFAX® provides an intelligent, software-defined network and suite of applications to facilitate the exchange of business-critical documents and information. ETHERFAX's patented technology is widely utilized across a broad range of industries. Leveraging the cloud, artificial intelligence, and data extraction technologies, ETHERFAX helps organizations save time, money, and resources by automating processes and workflows. ETHERFAX's encrypted data exchange solutions operate in a HIPAA and SOC 2® compliant environment that is both HITRUST CSF® and PCI DSS certified.

For more information, visit http://www.etherfax.net, follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/etherfax, call us at 877-384-9866, or email [email protected].

