etherFAX Selected for Membership in Avaya DevConnect Program

"We're proud to join Avaya's DevConnect Program and provide customers with innovative secure messaging solutions," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of etherFAX. Post this

As a DevConnect Technology Partner, etherFAX will continue to help organizations improve data quality through automated data extraction solutions and digitize workflows through seamless integrations. Leveraging AI-powered technology, powerful cloud-based data extraction transforms unstructured documents, such as PDFs, faxes, and paper-based forms, into structured, searchable data that can be easily integrated into applications, therefore reducing manual data entry. In addition, etherFAX can be used with multiple applications, such as Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and Epic, delivering a secure exchange without requiring app switching.

Most recently, etherFAX was recognized for the second time as the highest validated performer in KLAS Research's Digital Fax 2023 Report.

"We're proud to join Avaya's DevConnect Program and provide customers with innovative secure messaging solutions," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of etherFAX. "Our patented AI-powered technology and commitment to security, together with our global footprint, specifically around number porting, have allowed us to transform the fax industry."

"Avaya, along with technology partners like etherFAX, are giving organizations the freedom to innovate without disruption," said Eric Rossman, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Technology Partners, Avaya. "etherFAX is a welcome addition to the valued members of our DevConnect program."

The Avaya DevConnect program is an integral network of Avaya experts, partners, developers, and customers. This unique global collaborative is exceptionally positioned to deliver the next-generation customer and employee experiences businesses need to turn every moment into an experience that matters. The DevConnect program promotes the development, compliance-testing, and co-marketing of innovative third-party solutions that are compatible with standards-based Avaya solutions, including Avaya Experience Platform™, part of Avaya's cloud communications portfolio. Member organizations have expertise in a broad range of capabilities – spanning collaboration, management, analytics, reporting, and communications-enabled business process applications – helping joint customers extend the value of their collaboration and contact center investments and accelerate the speed at which their organization delivers true value to the bottom line.

This program currently includes thousands of software and hardware developer companies, integrators, service providers, and customers. Members have created a broad array of innovative solutions tested for Avaya compliance, including natural language speech recognition applications, mobile and emergency notification services, specialized computer telephony integration and reporting capabilities, and applications tailored for specific vertical industries.

Avaya provides companies with a wide range of technical education, access, and support for many of its platforms and interfaces through the DevConnect program, often at no cost to registered members. Technology Partners receive additional benefits in terms of in-depth, joint compliance testing activities and co-marketing support, based on their alignment with Avaya strategy and value offered to Avaya customers. DevConnect Technology Partners, like etherFAX, must meet rigorous criteria for customer satisfaction, product support, business operations, marketing, and sales.

Membership information and a listing of solutions developed and tested under the DevConnect program are available at http://www.avaya.com/devconnect.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there's no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

About etherFAX

Founded in 2009, etherFAX® offers a secure document delivery platform and suite of applications widely used across a broad range of industries to digitize workflows and optimize business processes. As a leading provider of hybrid-cloud fax solutions supporting healthcare enterprises, etherFAX securely transmits protected health information and high-resolution, color documents directly to applications and devices with end-to-end encryption and ultra-fast transmission speeds. etherFAX's secure, cloud-based, and encrypted data exchange solutions operate in a HIPAA and SOC 2® compliant environment that is both HITRUST CSF® and PCI DSS certified. For more information, visit http://www.etherfax.net, follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/etherfax, call us at 877-384-9866, or email [email protected].

All products, product names, trademarks, and registrations mentioned are the property of their respective owners, all rights reserved.

Media Contact

Caroline Smith, Springboard, 1 7328631900, caroline.smith@springboardpr.com

SOURCE etherFAX