ETHERFAX to Showcase Cloud Solutions Purpose-Built for Healthcare at the HIMSS25 Conference

"Harnessing the power of Gen AI is a game-changer for healthcare organizations as it allows teams to enhance document accuracy, minimize manual handling, and accelerate processing times for faxes," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of ETHERFAX. "Our solutions empower healthcare professionals to quickly transmit protected health information securely and effortlessly. By leveraging advanced encryption and compliance with stringent security standards, such as HITRUST, we ensure that critical data flows seamlessly across the healthcare ecosystem, supporting better patient care and operational efficiency."

ETHERFAX will also demonstrate its Secure Exchange Network, DirectFax integration with Microsoft Teams and Outlook, email faxing capabilities, firmware integrations with Hyland, Lexmark, Ricoh, and WEAVE Cloud Solutions, as well as the ETHERFAX Remote Integration Service (ERIS). Each solution easily integrates with existing IT infrastructure and electronic medical record (EMR) applications without changing a single workflow.

Visit ETHERFAX at HIMSS Booth #2054 to see these solutions in action.

Senior Director of Intelligent Automation Jeff King at Loffler Companies will also join ETHERFAX on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 between 12:30-2:30 p.m. PST in the lounge at Booth #2054 to discuss the benefits of direct faxing, transmitting from MFPs to the cloud, and secure document exchange.

About ETHERFAX

Founded in 2009, ETHERFAX® provides an intelligent, software-defined network and suite of applications to facilitate the exchange of business-critical documents and information. ETHERFAX's patented technology is widely utilized across a broad range of industries. Leveraging the cloud, artificial intelligence, and data extraction technologies, ETHERFAX helps organizations save time, money, and resources by automating processes and workflows. ETHERFAX's encrypted data exchange solutions operate in a HIPAA and SOC 2® compliant environment that is both HITRUST CSF® and PCI DSS certified.

For more information, visit www.etherfax.net, follow ETHERFAX on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/etherfax, call 877-384-9866, or email [email protected].

