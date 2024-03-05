etherFAX to Showcase Innovative Fax Solutions for Healthcare Market at 2024 HIMSS Conference

"With etherFAX, protected health information can be exchanged seamlessly and securely among healthcare professionals," Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of etherFAX said. Post this

etherFAX will also demonstrate its Secure Exchange Network, integration with Microsoft Teams, email faxing capabilities, firmware integrations with Lexmark, and the etherFAX Remote Integration Service (ERIS). Each of these solutions easily integrate with existing IT infrastructure and electronic medical record (EMR) applications without having to change a single workflow.

"Smooth communication and collaboration are vital to improve patient care outcomes and operational efficiency across the healthcare ecosystem. With etherFAX, protected health information can be exchanged seamlessly and securely among healthcare professionals," Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of etherFAX said. "We're committed to achieving third-party attestations of compliance and meeting stringent cybersecurity standards. Our encrypted data exchange solutions operate in a HIPAA and SOC 2® compliant environment that is both HITRUST CSF® and PCI DSS certified."

Most recently, etherFAX became a founding member and co-chair of the Interoperable Secure Cloud Fax Workgroup. The Interoperable Secure Cloud Fax Standard Body, created in partnership with DirectTrust, aims to enhance the existing security attributes of cloud faxing by adding cross-platform and cross-organizational identity assurance, standards-based exchange of metadata, and federated standards for improved security. Additionally, the Interoperable Secure Cloud Fax standard enables healthcare organizations to easily transition to modern interoperability frameworks.

Visit etherFAX at HIMSS Booth #4031 to see these solutions in action.

About etherFAX

Founded in 2009, etherFAX® provides an intelligent, software-defined network and suite of applications to facilitate the exchange of business-critical documents and information. etherFAX's patented technology is widely utilized across a broad range of industries. Leveraging the cloud, artificial intelligence, and data extraction technologies, etherFAX helps organizations save time, money, and resources by automating processes and workflows. etherFAX's encrypted data exchange solutions operate in a HIPAA and SOC 2® compliant environment that is both HITRUST CSF® and PCI DSS certified.

