ETHERFAX to Showcase Next-Generation Cloud Fax and AI Solutions at the 2026 HIMSS Global Health Conference

ETHERFAX will also demonstrate powerful intelligent document processing (IDP) capabilities in partnership with Weave Cloud Solutions, highlighting how AI-powered data extraction and classification can transform unstructured documents into actionable data. Together, ETHERFAX and Weave Cloud Solutions help healthcare organizations automate intake processes and improve turnaround times for better patient outcomes.

In addition, ETHERFAX will spotlight its continued expansion into the public sector with its ETHERFAX GovCloud solution, which is FedRAMP® High Impact Level 5 (IL5) certified. Built to improve operational efficiency and the transport of highly sensitive government data, ETHERFAX GovCloud enables secure, compliant document exchange across federal, state, and local agencies.

"HIMSS is the ideal forum to showcase how secure document exchange, intelligent automation, and deep integrations can fundamentally improve how healthcare organizations and government agencies operate," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of ETHERFAX. "From AI-driven document processing to our FedRAMP High-certified GovCloud solution, ETHERFAX helps organizations eliminate legacy fax constraints, strengthen security, and exchange critical information faster."

Conference attendees can also experience live demonstrations of ETHERFAX's seamless integrations with leading applications and workflow platforms, including Lexmark, Ricoh Document Scanners, Canon USA, as well as PaperCut Software and Scanshare through ETHERFAX's partnership with ACDI. These integrations allow organizations to reduce their reliance on analog fax lines and legacy fax servers by integrating select multi-function printers (MFPs) and connected devices directly to ETHERFAX's cloud-based network.

Visit ETHERFAX at HIMSS Booth #3247 to see a demo of these solutions in action, or stop by the booth during the exhibition to catch one of the scheduled speaking sessions.

About ETHERFAX

Founded in 2009, ETHERFAX® provides an intelligent, software-defined network and suite of applications to facilitate the exchange of business-critical documents and information. ETHERFAX's patented technology is widely utilized across a broad range of industries. Leveraging the cloud, artificial intelligence, and data extraction technologies, ETHERFAX helps organizations save time, money, and resources by automating processes and workflows. ETHERFAX not only functions within a secure environment but has also earned prestigious cybersecurity certifications as a company. ETHERFAX's commercial document exchange solutions operate in an environment that complies with HIPAA and SOC 2® standards and is certified to meet HITRUST CSF® R2, PCI DSS 4.01 Level 1, and NIST v1.1 cybersecurity requirements. ETHERFAX's U.S. government services have been certified to meet and exceed the FedRAMP® High baseline requirements including Department of Defense (DoD) CC SRG Impact Level 5 (IL5) cybersecurity controls, operating within AWS' GovCloud High environment and listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace as Authorized to Operate.

