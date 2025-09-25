ETHERFAX's GovCloud Solution Receives an Authorization to Operate (ATO) in Partnership with Federal Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

"Securing an ATO from NOAA is a major achievement in our FedRAMP journey and reflects our commitment to meeting the federal government's rigorous compliance standards," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of ETHERFAX. Post this

"Securing an ATO from NOAA is a major achievement in our FedRAMP journey and reflects our commitment to meeting the federal government's rigorous compliance standards," said Paul Banco, CEO and co-founder of ETHERFAX. "We're proud to be sponsored by NOAA, and we look forward to finalizing our progress toward FedRAMP High IL5 certification."

ETHERFAX simplifies workflows by seamlessly integrating with mission-critical applications and multifunction devices. A key benefit of ETHERFAX GovCloud is the flexibility to implement a fully cloud-based or hybrid approach to faxing, allowing agencies to modernize at their own pace.

For more information about ETHERFAX GovCloud, visit www.etherfax.net/government.

About ETHERFAX

Founded in 2009, ETHERFAX® provides an intelligent, software-defined network and suite of applications to facilitate the exchange of business-critical documents and information. ETHERFAX's patented technology is widely utilized across a broad range of industries. Leveraging the cloud, artificial intelligence, and data extraction technologies, ETHERFAX helps organizations save time, money, and resources by automating processes and workflows. ETHERFAX not only functions within a secure environment but has also earned prestigious cybersecurity certifications as a company. ETHERFAX's commercial document exchange solutions operate in an environment that complies with HIPAA and SOC 2® standards and is certified to meet HITRUST CSF® R2, PCI DSS 4.01 Level 1, and NIST v1.1 cybersecurity requirements. ETHERFAX's US government services have been validated to meet and exceed the FedRAMP High baseline requirements including Department of Defense (DoD) CC SRG Impact Level 5 (IL5) cybersecurity controls, operating within AWS' GovCloud High environment.

For more information, visit https://www.etherfax.net, follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/etherfax, call us at 877-384-9866, or email [email protected].

